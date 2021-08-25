BWW Interview: J. Harrison Ghee of CHICAGO at The Muny

The Muny's 103rd season closes next with a production of the Kander and Ebb's classic musical Chicago. J. Harrison Ghee returns to The Muny to lead the company as Velma Kelly. Ghee was last seen at The Muny as Lola in Kinky Boots in 2019. Broadway World sat down with Ghee to learn about returning to The Muny in this production of Chicago.

JL: You're returning to The Muny again following your 2019 performance in Kinky Boots. What was your first impression of The Muny and what do you look forward to in your return?

JHG: My first impression was that working at The Muny was a joyous experience. I was excited to come with a show that I knew already and had performed in on the National Tour. This time is different because I'm returning and learning a new show from scratch. It's a new project for the cast and crew. We must all work together over 11 days in rehearsal to deliver 7 performances. It is both mind-blowing and incredible that Muny magic can make this happen.

JL: What excites you about this version of Chicago?

JHG: I'm excited about this production because I'm returning to work on the stage after the pandemic shutdown. This company is a cast that is unique and grounded in truth. I get to create this far fetched world with some incredibly talented people. Being able to sell this show to The Muny audience is an incredible opportunity.

JL: Audiences have big expectations for the character Velma Kelly. How can you meet the audience's expectations while making the role your own?

JHG: I must honor the beauty created and the legacy of Velma. What Kander, Ebb and Fosse created is a powerful and iconic character. I get to step into that role with authentic truth and expand people's vision of who Velma is.

JL: Talk about what its like to tour with a show like Kinky Boots. What is it like to live on the road and move with a show?

JHG: Traveling with a tour was a real learning experience. Kinky Boots was the first time I had toured. I learned that you must maintain yourself and learn what your body needs. Many of the houses we played on tour were old and had not been remodeled, so you I had to learn to take care of myself in the changing climates. The tour also gave me the opportunity to spread a message of love and being yourself around the world.

JL: When you are playing the lead in a show, what are the most important leadership qualities that help you connect with the cast and crew?

JHG: For me it is about leading with love and joy. Brining a sense of joy to work and setting the tone for the work we are doing. It helps to help everyone connect and work together to make it a safe place to create and play.

JL: Who or what influenced you to pursue a career as a performer?

JHG: I started singing in church as a young boy, but my career choice was the culmination of a lot of things. Patty Labelle and Luther Vandross were big influences because they gave their gifts to the audience. Their performances were for their audience and not about them. I learned from their influence that I just want to give back, give freely, and entertain the world.

JL: What are you excited about as theaters begin to open back up again?

JHG: I'm excited about people being affected by live theater again. Theater reaches into the audience's hearts and minds and molecularly changes them. I'm excited to have the connection with the audience again. Like Lady Gaga says, we live for the applause.

JL: What is Next for you?

JHG: I'm excited to be returning to Broadway to perform in Doubtfire the Musical. We had our first three previews just before the pandemic shut us down.

Chicago, sponsored by MOLottery, opens on August 30th and runs through September 5th. For tickets visit metrotix.com or visit The Muny Box Office in Forest Park. For more information visit muny.org.