British Icon Boy George Joins Flower Power at Pacha Ibiza

On June 8th, Pacha Ibiza will be graced by the legendary Boy George for a night of unforgettable music. Renowned for his iconic presence in both the British music scene and the global club culture, Boy George promises to bring his unique blend of sounds to Pacha Ibiza. With his eclectic mix of genres ranging from dance to pop, Boy George is set to deliver a mesmerising performance that captivates audiences from start to finish. This exclusive event is a rare opportunity to experience the magic of Boy George at Pacha Ibiza, ensuring a night filled with exceptional music and an electrifying atmosphere.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

