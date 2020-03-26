South Korean Artist Elli K Inspires With New Video 'New Life'

During these unsettling times, music can be the antidote that we all need to calm us down. South Korean singer-songwriter, Elli K, has the perfect song to add to our soothing playlists.

Broadway World is pleased to premiere her new music video "New Life". Its beautiful visuals of the artist enjoying sun-drenched days outdoors complement the soothing, sweet vocals of the artist.

The song's poetic lyrics describe a feeling of satisfaction of starting a new life by finally "coming home." Shot in both Arizona and South Korea, the video depicts the young jet-setting artist who finds inspiration for her songwriting in both parts of the world. She flies back to Korea and rediscovers the beauty of her native country and finally feels she's "home."

Watch the video below:

The song "New Life" is a track off her newly released debut US album Love Collage.

Elli K worked with a star-studded team for this record including Leo Z (Josh Groban, Nathan Pacheco, Katherine Jenkins), Brandon Jung (BTS), Dan Viafore (Sam Smith, Sofia Carlson, ZZ Ward), and much more talented individuals. The project came together at Capitol Studios and also includes her duet with actor/singer Hunter Parrish.

The overall concept of the 6-track album is an exploration of love and the simplistic nature of it. With Elli K's sophisticated and classic styling, she brings the melodies of Korean Ballads to the US.

For more info: https://www.ellikmusic.com/





