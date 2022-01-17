K-Pop Group ENHYPEN Release Repackaged 'Dimension: Answer' Album

Your new K-pop destination ENHYPEN have welcomed the new year with their 1st Studio Repackage Album DIMENSION : ANSWER, three months after delivering a breath of fresh air with 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA released in October, 2021.

The rising authentic storytellers opened their 'DIMENSION' series with DIMENSION : DILEMMA in which ENHYPEN realized their new world was even more complex and multidimensional than envisioned. They questioned their own identity as they faced their desires, but were determined to dash forward despite their dilemma, hoping to find the answers along the way. "What should I do?", "Who am I?"-as they recognize their desires, however, the boys begin to question themselves in an effort to come to terms with their changing identity and ultimately realize a pivotal fact: the world in and of itself is what was wrong all along. Engulfed by doubts about the world, DIMENSION : ANSWER encapsulates the boys' refusal of these "answers" pre-determined by society and resolve to find the answers while living life on their own terms.

DIMENSION : ANSWER is an 11-track album with three new songs-lead single "Blessed-Cursed," "Polaroid Love," and "Outro : Day 2"-expanding on the previous tracklist from DIMENSION : DILEMMA. Lead single "Blessed-Cursed" is a Hybrid Hip-Hop track that fuses Hip-Hop and 1970's Hard Rock. Accepting what was given to the boys and being tamed by the rules of society seemed like a "blessing," but now that they've realized the truths of the world, this all rather feels like a "curse," and the track is the band's declaration to the world-"I'll go my own way."

In contrast to the bright and refreshing vibes of the previous lead single "Tamed-Dased," ENHYPEN exudes charisma with "Blessed-Cursed" showing a powerful and flawlessly synchronized performance. The rocking guitar sound as well as elements of a powerful hip-hop bass immediately attracts viewers from the start. A variety of key details in the choreography, such as the "prayer dance," "lion dance," and "fight dance" complete ENHYPEN's one-of-a-kind energetic performance, which is also evident in the track's music video.

The music video for "Blessed-Cursed" opens with the band counting down to welcome the 2000s reflecting the "Y2K" aesthetic of the video. In a set characterized by a variety of light fixtures and primary colors, the versatile visual talents also showcase their trademark powerful and synchronized choreography proving their flawless stage presence.

ENHYPEN truly solidified their status as the new destination for K-pop fans everywhere as DIMENSION : DILEMMA earned the band the "Million-Seller'' title. The album also topped Japan's Oricon Daily and Weekly Album Charts, and debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 11. All eyes are on ENHYPEN as the record-breaking K-pop prodigies prepare to reach greater heights with their first studio repackage album.

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the 'hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together. Smashing from day one with their debut album BORDER : DAY ONE released on November 30, 2020, the septet took the "Rookie of The Year'' title at four Korean award shows within two months of their debut, proving their reputation as the breakout boyband to watch out for.

With the release of their sophomore album BORDER : CARNIVAL in April 2021, the record-breaking K-pop prodigies not only topped Japan's Oricon Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Album Charts, but also debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200. They truly solidified their status as the new destination for K-pop fans everywhere as their 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA released in October 2021 debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and sold over 810,000 copies in the first week of release, the biggest first week album sales among K-pop's 4th generation boybands.

As of November 2021, the album sold over 1.1M copies, allowing them to earn the "Million-Seller'' title within a year of their debut. Armed with authentic stories in their music and versatility in their visuals, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.