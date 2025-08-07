Trustus Theatre to Present 2025 Trustus Playwright Winner TAKE MY HAD AND WAVE GOODBYE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trustus Theatre will present Take My Hand and Wave Goodbye, the winner of the 2025 Playwright's Festival, running from August 14th to August 23rd. Written by award-winning playwright Tammy Ryan and directed by Dewey Scott-Wiley, this compelling drama brings to the stage a poignant exploration of loss, love, and the intricate connections between people at pivotal moments in their lives.

The play centers around the emotional journey of a family navigating the deep grief of a life-changing event. Take My Hand and Wave Goodbye is both tender and raw, as it examines the complex dynamics between loved ones as they struggle to understand and cope with the nuances of their shared sorrow. The production speaks to the universal experience of human vulnerability and the importance of support, forgiveness, and moving forward.

Tammy Ryan, the playwright behind this groundbreaking work, has been recognized for her exceptional storytelling abilities and has earned multiple awards for her exploration of the human condition. Her ability to craft deeply emotional, character-driven narratives resonates strongly with audiences, and Take My Hand and Wave Goodbye is no exception.

The direction by Dewey Scott-Wiley brings Ryan's work to life with striking emotional depth and sensitivity. Scott-Wiley's expertise in working with complex characters and his dedication to intimate, heartfelt performances make this production one not to miss.

“This play offers something truly special," says Scott-Wiley. "Tammy’s writing touches on the things we sometimes try to hide—the pain, the reconciliation, and ultimately, the hope. It’s a piece that speaks to anyone who’s ever had to say goodbye, and the healing that can come when we let ourselves be vulnerable.”

The show will run for a limited engagement from August 14th to August 23rd at Trustus Theatre. Tickets are now available for purchase on the Trustus Theatre website or by calling the box office at 803-254-9732. Special discounted rates are available for students, seniors, and groups.

