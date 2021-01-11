South Carolina Children's Theatre Presents GO, DOG, GO!

South Carolina Children's Theatre has announced an upcoming production of Go, Dog, Go!, which will be available both virtually and in person. Performances run February 6-21, 2021.

Colorful, energetic, and imaginative, P.D. Eastman's children's classic comes to life on stage, as six dogs big and little, green and yellow, up and down, bustle through their days. From rowing on a boat to playing a baseball game to driving super fast, these silly, lovable canines will sing and dance their way to the ultimate dog party - one you won't want to miss!

Based on the book by P.D. Eastman; Adapted for the stage by Steven Dietz and Allison Gregory; Music by Michael Koerner; Produced by special arrangement with Plays For New Audiences

IN-PERSON: $20/person

Join SCCT for the first production on our brand new Bell MainStage!

To maintain a safe environment for our patrons, actors and staff, the audience chamber will be seated below 40% capacity and parties will be seated by the box office staff to ensure proper social distancing from other groups. Masks/face coverings will be required for ALL attendees, staff and actors.

VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE: $50

Not quite ready to join us at the theatre? No problem!

With the virtual experience, patrons will receive access to a professionally produced video of the show that can be viewed from the comfort of your home! INCLUDED with your purchase is a box** packed with supplies and instructions for performance-related crafts for up to TWO CHILDREN*!

*Additional craft supplies may be purchased for $10 per box.

**Boxes are only available for in-person pick-up. No shipping available.