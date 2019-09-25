Peace Center Announces 2019-2020 Fine Arts Center Jazz All Stars Concert Series

After a successful first season, the Peace Center has again partnered with the Fine Arts Center to present the Fine Arts Center Jazz All Stars Concert Series.

This collaboration between the Fine Arts Center and the Peace Center's Community Impact program gives up-and-coming young artists the opportunity to showcase their skills and perform in a professional setting. Featuring students from the jazz studies department, along with Jazz Studies Instructor Steve Watson, these concerts give audiences the opportunity to see local rising stars.

All concerts are held in Genevieve's theater lounge at the Peace Center, where food and beverages are available for purchase.

Jazz Classics and More

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 7 p.m.

Enjoy the jazz classics of the 1950s and 1960s, along with bossa nova, samba and a taste of today's modern jazz.

Contemporary Jazz and R&B

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Experience the jazz fusion of the 1970s and 1980s, plus neo soul vocal music.

Jazz and Beyond

Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Be entertained with a set list drawn from the most current jazz, fusion and vocal artists, including Snarky Puppy, Ben Williams, Woo Park and more.

Tickets to the concerts are $20 each and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at peacecenter.org. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

The Fine Arts Center Jazz All Stars Concert Series is generously underwritten by Etca Ramsaur, parent of professional musician and Fine Arts Center alumnus Austin White.





