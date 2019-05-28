Peace Center Adds 4 Acrobatic And Dance Events

The Peace Center has added four high-energy acrobatic and dance performances to the schedule:

DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion

Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m.; Peace Concert Hall; $15-$55

DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion shatters boundaries and soars beyond the grasps of gravity. Following their success as one of the top 10 finalists in season 12 of NBC's hit series America's Got Talent, DIAVOLO continues pushing a new edge of performance with Artistic Director Jacques Heim's inventive genius and his fearless, athletic daredevils. With a unique style that encompasses dance, acrobatics and gymnastics, DIAVOLO explores the relationship between the human body and its surrounding architectural environment.



Heim steers DIAVOLO's diverse team of dancers, designers, choreographers and engineers to create visceral and awe-inspiring works that reveal how we are affected emotionally, physically and socially by the spaces we inhabit. Meticulously designed custom-made architectural structures serve as the central inspiration for each work, activated by the stylistically varied and intensely physical choreography which has become the hallmark of this truly original company throughout its rich 25-year history.

Cirque Mechanics

42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels

Monday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.; Peace Concert Hall; $15-35

At the center of every circus rests a 42-foot ring full of thrills, laughs and excitement. 42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels is the latest invention from the creative minds of Cirque Mechanics. The company dares us to leap into the circus ring and experience the timelessness of this evolving art form. The show's story full of the lore of the historic one-ring circus, plus its unique mechanical interpretation of the traditional, create a welcoming place, like a big top, where we can be amazed. The action in 42FT is full of theatricality and a modern sensibility, showcasing a galloping mechanical metal horse and a rotating tent frame for strongmen, acrobats and aerialists.



Cirque Mechanics, inspired by modern circus, finds its roots in the mechanical and its heart in the stories of American industrial ingenuity. The show, embedded in realism, displays a raw quality rarely found in modern circus. Cirque Mechanics' signature style is wrapped in acrobatics, mechanical marvels and a bit of clowning around. The company returns to the Peace Center stage following the popularity and success of Pedal Punk.

Che Malambo

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at 7 p.m.; Gunter Theatre; $45

Presenting a thrilling, percussive dance and music spectacle, Argentinian company Che Malambo excites audiences through precise footwork, rhythmic stomping, drumming bombos and whirling boleadoras. This powerhouse all-male company celebrates the unique South American cowboy tradition of the gaucho.

The Malambo, traditionally danced by men, began in the 17th century as competitive duels that would challenge skills of agility, strength and dexterity. Zapateo, their fast-paced footwork, is inspired by the rhythm of galloping horses in their native Argentina. Che Malambo brings fiery Malambo traditions and virtuosic dancing to the Contemporary Stage for an exhilarating and entertaining show that is perfect for the whole family.

**Ticket holders are invited to arrive early for a pre-show talk in the theater at 6:15 p.m. with Peace Center Artist-in-Residence Igor Begelman and members of the ensemble.



Hong Kong Ballet's ALICE (in wonderland)

Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.; Peace Concert Hall; $15-$85

Bursting with energy and imagination, Septime Webre's extravagant ALICE (in wonderland) explodes with jaw-dropping excitement and fantasy. This giddy, over-the-top reimagining of Lewis Carroll's classic tale promises a spectacular adventure overflowing with exhilarating fun.

Webre's choreography showcases a dizzying array of dances that merge traditional ballet with contemporary energy, capturing the topsy-turvy magic of Wonderland and the bizarre characters that confront Alice on her incredible journey. With mastery and unexpected humor, Webre reimagines the familiar tale as a fusion of dance, theater and puppetry that is both visually stunning and enormously entertaining. ALICE (in wonderland) features sleek and chic costumes from Cirque du Soleil designer Liz Vandal, James Kronzer's bold, hypnotic sets, and a thrilling original score by Matthew Pierce.

This production recently won three major accolades at the 21st Hong Kong Dance Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Female Dancer, Outstanding Ensemble Performance and Outstanding Costume Design.

Hong Kong Ballet is one of the premier ballet companies in Asia and is internationally recognized as a world-class institution that represents Hong Kong's unique character. Since 1979, Hong Kong Ballet has evolved into a vibrant company with a repertoire that combines 19th to 21st century classical masterpieces, acclaimed contemporary works and newly commissioned ballets.

FREE Peace Interlude: Dancing Down the Rabbit Hole and Mad Hatter Martini

Join Peace Center Artist-in-Residence Igor Begelman for a free musical happy hour gathering at the Peace Center on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 5:15 p.m., to rediscover Carroll's classic tale through dance, music and storytelling. A ticket is required. To register, visit www.peacecenter.org.

