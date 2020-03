The North Charleston POPS! "We've Only Just Begun-Carpenter Remembered" concert scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center is postponed. The concert is rescheduled for Saturday, August 15.

Previously purchased tickets for the concert will be honored for the rescheduled date. More infomation available at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com





