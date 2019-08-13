North Charleston POPS 2019-2020 Single Tickets On Sale Monday

Single tickets for the North Charleston POPS! 2019-2020 season concerts will go on sale Monday, August 19 at 10 AM. The 2019-2020 season features something for everyone. The concerts for the eighth season include: GREAT AMERICAN SOULBOOK (featuring guest artist Melinda Dolittle) on Saturday, September 21; GREAT MOVIES, GRAND PIANO (featuring guest pianist Rich Ridenour) on Saturday, November 2; SONGS & STORIES OF Neil Diamond (featuring guest artist Jack Wright) on January 25; POPS! IN SPACE (celebrating the music of John Williams) on Saturday, March 14; and CARPENTERS REMEMBERED (featuring guest artist Michelle Berting Brett) on Saturday, April 18. All shows will be performed at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Reserved seat tickets are available at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office or online at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range from $19 - $39 (plus applicable fees). For season tickets or group tickets, call (843) 529-5007.

"Welcome to another season of 'The Coolest Music'!" said Nick Palmer, North Charleston POPS! Conductor and Music Director. "Our 2019-2020 season brings together the talents of our magnificent orchestra along with enchanting familiar and new guest artists that will engage, excite and amaze you. Make a date, gather with friends or bring your whole family to enjoy a warm, comfortable and friendly environment where you will feel as relaxed as if you were in your own living room. We make music and the whole concert experience fun for you."

In addition to having the same seats for all performances, North Charleston POPS! season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking, priority access to tickets for select Coliseum & Performing Arts Center events before they go on public sale and special discounts & offers not available to the general public.

The North Charleston POPS! made their concert debut on June 26, 2012 at the North Charleston Coliseum to back up legendary musical group Earth, Wind and Fire when they made a stop in the Lowcountry as part of their "Guiding Lights" tour and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the City of North Charleston. The North Charleston POPS! performed with the band on some of their biggest hits including, "Boogie Wonderland," "Shining Star," "Sing a Song," "September," "Let's Groove" and many more. Members of the North Charleston POPS! have performed in the past with such national touring Broadway shows as WICKED, MARY POPPINS, CHICAGO, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, THE BOOK OF MORMON and BEAUTIFUL THE Carole King MUSICAL during their runs at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

