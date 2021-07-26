Nelly Will Perform at the North Charleston PAC in December

Nelly, the multi-platinum, three-time Grammy winning artist and four-time AMA award winning entertainer announces his Fall Concert Series, a first-of-its-kind experience showcasing the on-stage fusion of country, hip hop, rap, and R&B with a distinctly "rock n' roll" presentation. Nelly will be traveling with a full live band as well as a multi-million-dollar production package along with some of country music's biggest rising stars supporting this incredible show.

The tour will come to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on December 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 30 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com.

This unique production stems from the celebration of Nelly's 20-year anniversary of the RIAA certified Diamond record "Country Grammar" earlier this year when fans were gifted with the digital release of a LIVE, full band production of the complete album, not to mention his continued commercial success in country music. Whether fans are attending to party with the classics or bask in his most recent hits like Cool Again with Kane Brown, Good Times Roll with Jimmie Allen and Lil Bit with Florida Georgia Line, Nelly is ready to shake up the live music scene with this show that is sure to have a little something for everybody.

Nelly will hit the road just in time to celebrate the release of "Heartland", his country inspired EP that he likes to call a collection of "country club-bangers". His lead single "Lil Bit" from the project continues to make major waves in the country space as it is his 3rd collaboration with the multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Nelly describes the EP as his "appreciation for country music."... "It's my thanks for country music, the whole world of country music, for allowing [me] to be a part of it."] - Music Mayhem Magazine

The third of three of these Lil Bit of Music Series will feature Nelly and Jimmie Allen, which fans can expect to more than a handful of these dates throughout the month of November and December. Multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Jimmie Allen has been blazing trails since the beginning of his breakout career. He made history as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits off his 2018 debut album Mercury Lane (which The New York Times dubbed as one of 2018's strongest) - the first being his debut single "Best Shot," which claimed the No. 1 spot on Country radio for three weeks, and second being "Make Me Want To." In July 2020, Allen released his star-studded collaboration project Bettie James that has since garnered 155+ million streams and a slew of critical acclaim for the music, the historic nature of various collaborations, and its subsequent place in country music history.



This collection of shows will continue to harness and uplift what is an ever-growing community of music lovers from all walks of life who did not grow up on only country or only rap and who find their identity and inspiration at the intersection of urban and rural cultures. From Nelly's initial success in 2004 with Tim McGRaw in "Over and Over' to the remix of Kane Brown's "Cool Again" just last year, he continues to prove that music transcends all boundaries and genres insisting, "No matter what you listen to, everyone likes to party, and to celebrate the same way".

This third of three of Nelly's Lil Bit of Music Series will take place in the Southeast & Mideast regions of the United States. Additional support acts for legs 1 and 2 of the concert series will be announced in the upcoming weeks and are to include more incredible artists such as Blanco Brown.

Harper Grace, a rising pop-country artist, who recently inked her first Publishing contract, will open for the entirety of the series. This will serve as Harper's debut tour. As a Dallas, TX native, she is known for her soulful country melodies and larger than life pop choruses.

Registration for pre-sale will begin on July 27 at 10AM at www.nelly.net. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10AM at Ticketmaser.com. A limited number of VIP packages and experiences will be available. These offers include [preferred seating, exclusive merchandise, meet and greet opportunities] and more. For more information and a list of show dates, visit www.nelly.net.