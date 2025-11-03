MJ THE MUSICAL is Coming to The North Charleston PAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The national tour of ​MJ will make its Lowcountry premiere at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center March 10 – 15, 2026. Tickets go on sale Monday, November 10 at 10 AM.

Jordan Markus plays the title role of ‘MJ' on the First National Tour. An original cast member of the touring company, Jordan made his Broadway and National tour debuts playing both roles of ‘MJ' and ‘Michael' in MJ. He is joined on tour by Melvin Gray Jr. (MJ – Alternate) who will play the role twice a week, Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Quentin Blanton Jr. (Little Michael), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Michael), Erik Hamilton (Standby MJ, Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Michael Nero (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Kevin Cruz (Alejandro), Austin Rankin (Little Marlon), Kristin Stokes (Rachel), Jed Resnick (Dave) and Rajané Katurah (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble includes Omarion Burke (Swing), Kolby Colmary (Ensemble), Joshua Dawson (Swing), Ghrai DeVore-Stokes (Swing), Zuri Noelle Ford (Ensemble/Fight Captain), Ui-Seng François (Swing), Andy Golden (Randy Jackson/Ensemble), Treston J. Henderson (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Skye Jackson-Williams (Universal Swing), Faith Jones (Stanby Rachel, Kate/Katherine Jackson), Jacobi Kai (u/s Michael), Rachel Lockhart (Ensemble), Michaela Marfori (Ensemble), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Zion Mikhail Pradier (Swing/Asst Dance Captain), Tyrone Reese (Universal Swing/Dance Captain), Daria Pilar Redus (Stanby Rachel, Kate/Katherine Jackson), Avilon Trust Tate (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), and Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble).

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to NJPAC in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilled over 5 million people globally on Broadway; in cities across North America; London's West End; Hamburg, Germany; Sydney, Australia and now MJ is startin' somethin' in the Lowcountry as it makes its premiere at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in March 2026.