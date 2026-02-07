Trustus Theatre to Present Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE

🎭 NEW! South Carolina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Carolina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trustus Theatre will present The Crucible by Arthur Miller, running February 20 through March 14 on the Thigpen Mainstage.

Directed by Jayce Tromsness, this powerful production brings renewed urgency to one of the most enduring and provocative plays in the American theatrical canon.

Set during the Salem witch trials of the late 17th century, The Crucible explores the destructive force of fear, mass hysteria, and moral absolutism. As accusations spiral and truth becomes dangerously subjective, Miller’s drama reveals how personal vendettas and societal pressure can unravel an entire community. Though rooted in history, the play’s themes of power, integrity, and justice remain strikingly relevant today.

Director Jayce Tromsness approaches The Crucible with a focus on its human cost—centering the emotional stakes of individuals caught between conscience and survival. This production emphasizes the play’s raw intensity and moral complexity, inviting audiences to reflect on the consequences of silence, complicity, and courage in times of crisis.

Performances take place on the Thigpen Mainstage at Trustus Theatre from February 20th through March 14th. Audiences can expect a gripping and thought-provoking theatrical experience that speaks as urgently to the present moment as it does to the past.