Lindsey Stirling Comes to Peace Concert Hall at the Peace Center

Critically acclaimed and multi-award-winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling announced today her upcoming Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour 2019 in support of her highly successful holiday albums Warmer in the Winter and Warmer in the Winter: Deluxe Edition. The tour comes to the Peace Center on Monday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

This will be Stirling's third Christmas tour, and she will bring back her successful holiday show featuring elaborate festive themes as well as her signature brand of dance routines and on-stage visuals. This year's set list will feature an array of holiday classics including "I Wonder as I Wander," "Santa Baby" and "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," as well as some of Stirling's original tracks including "Christmas C'mon" and "Warmer in the Winter."

Stirling's first holiday album, Warmer in the Winter, was released in 2017. Featuring classic and original songs, the album went on to become the No. 1 new Christmas album that year, ahead of pop music heavyweights such as Gwen Stefani and Sia. It was also the best selling new holiday album and the best performing holiday album on Pandora with more than 40 million spins.

Stirling remains fearless enough to always dream big. Since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, the electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer and artist quietly and humbly became one of the 21st century's most innovative stars by clinging to her groundbreaking vision of cinematic violin-driven electronic music.

Her sophomore opus, Shatter Me, held the No. 1 spot on the Classical Album Chart for 21 consecutive weeks, ranked as the No. 2 Dance/Electronic Album and the No. 1 Classical Album on Billboard's 2015 Year-End charts, and won a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Album. Her third studio album, Brave Enough, scored the No. 1 spot on Billboard's year-end Top Dance/Electronic Album list and earned Stirling a 2017 Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Album.

After Stirling attracted more than 11 million subscribers and two billion-plus views on YouTube, Forbes placed her at No. 4 on its yearly YouTube artists list in 2015, making her the highest-ranked female. She was also the runner-up on Season 25 of ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars.

Stirling recently released her fifth studio album, Artemis. The album is currently at the top the charts, the most notable of which include its No. 1 ranking on the Current Electronic Album and Independent Current Albums chart.

A motivational speaker in her spare time, Stirling uses her own story to show teenagers that you've got to have confidence in the very thing that makes you unique - then wait for the world to catch up.

Tickets for the Monday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. performance by Lindsey Stirling are $45-$95 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at peacecenter.org. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

A VIP package is available for $329 and includes a premium ticket, meet and greet, photo opportunity, invitation to pre-show Christmas Party event, and autographed copy of Stirling's comic book, Artemis.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit peacecenter.org.





