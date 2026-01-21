& JULIET to Host Special Women's Night in North Charleston

🎭 NEW! South Carolina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Carolina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway's hit musical & Juliet is bringing a special Women's Night experience to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center during its upcoming engagement, February 17–22.

On Wednesday, February 18 at 7:30pm, audiences are invited to “Rewrite Your Story: Women's Night With & Juliet,” a one-night-only celebration centered around empowerment, friendship, and choosing your own ending. Designed as the ultimate girls' night out, the event invites women across the Lowcountry to gather their friends and experience the high-energy Broadway musical in a fun, social setting.

& Juliet flips the script on Shakespeare's classic love story, imagining what happens next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo and instead took control of her own future. Featuring iconic pop hits including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” and more, the musical is created by the Emmy-winning writer of Schitt's Creek and has become a favorite with audiences nationwide.

Women's Night will also spotlight local women-owned businesses and community partners, further highlighting the show's themes of independence, confidence, and female empowerment.

Tickets for Women's Night With & Juliet on February 18 are available now.