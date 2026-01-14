HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Comes to the Warehouse Theatre

🎭 NEW! South Carolina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Carolina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING is coming to The Warehouse Theatre this month. The show runs January 30th – February 15th.

In the Pulitzer Prize finalist play, HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING, four young conservative Catholics reunite at a backyard party to celebrate a favorite professor leading to a tense, spiritual clash over politics, faith, and what happens to a country at war with itself.

“Almost immediately while seeing the original production in 2019 I knew we’d produce this show at The Warehouse, it was just a matter of when,” says Producing Artistic Director Mike Sablone. “There’s a reason it was a finalist for the Pulitzer. I didn’t take a breath for the whole run time. It grabbed me immediately and refused to let go, sparking dozens of deep conversations with others through the years. It’s a vital piece of theater, and one that you rarely see portrayed and that needs to be produced in communities like ours.”

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING features mostly new artists to The Warehouse main stage. Returning for the show are Abby Gilbert (ASSASSINS, ODD) and Eliza Pagelle (MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON APT 2b). The cast is rounded out with John Michael Cox, Isaac Gibbs, and Lea Seaton, making their main stage debuts.

This production at The Warehouse Theatre is directed by longtime Warehouse collaborator Jay Briggs, who directed the recent smash hit THE LEHMAN TRILOGY along with PRIDE & PREJUDICE, APPROPRIATE, WITCH, CLYBOURNE PARK, and many more over the last decade.

He’s joined on the creative team by Shannon Robert (Scenic – APPROPRIATE, THE CAKE), Karsen Green (Costumes), Alicia Varcoe (Lights – THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, WITCH), Kurt Davis (Sound – THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE), and Wendy Lynn (Props – GOD OF CARNAGE, JANE ANGER).

I Pay What I Can Sunday sponsored by The Hammond Family is February 1st at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm. Talk Back follows the I Pay What I Can performance. Student discounts and Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run.