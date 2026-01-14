Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! South Carolina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Carolina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Vaughn Newman - A TASTE OF BLACK THEATER - Chapman Cultural Center



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Devon Scott - A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Greenville Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Rose - WAITRESS - Centre Stage



Best Direction Of A Play

Johnny Sizemore - A TASTE OF BLACK THEATER - Chapman Cultural Center



Best Ensemble

A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

TJ Hills - A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Shaikeem Poole - A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions



Best Musical

WATIRESS - Centre Stage



Best New Play Or Musical

A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions



Best Performer In A Musical

Kelly Hall - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - USCB Theater, Beaufort



Best Performer In A Play

Mary Thalassinos - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Centre Stage



Best Play

A TASTE OF BLACK THEATER - Showtime Production



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Craig Smith - WAITRESS - Centre Stage



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

TJ Hills - WAITRESS - Centre Stage



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Taylor Smith - WAITRESS - Centre Stage



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Rick Connor - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Centre Stage



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions



Favorite Local Theatre

Centre Stage

Winners can download graphics here.