 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 14, 2026
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Vaughn Newman - A TASTE OF BLACK THEATER - Chapman Cultural Center

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Devon Scott - A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions

Best Dance Production
A CHORUS LINE - Greenville Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Chris Rose - WAITRESS - Centre Stage

Best Direction Of A Play
Johnny Sizemore - A TASTE OF BLACK THEATER - Chapman Cultural Center

Best Ensemble
A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
TJ Hills - A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Shaikeem Poole - A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions

Best Musical
WATIRESS - Centre Stage

Best New Play Or Musical
A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions

Best Performer In A Musical
Kelly Hall - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - USCB Theater, Beaufort

Best Performer In A Play
Mary Thalassinos - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Centre Stage

Best Play
A TASTE OF BLACK THEATER - Showtime Production

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Craig Smith - WAITRESS - Centre Stage

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
TJ Hills - WAITRESS - Centre Stage

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Taylor Smith - WAITRESS - Centre Stage

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Rick Connor - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Centre Stage

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions

Favorite Local Theatre
Centre Stage

Winners can download graphics here.


Need more South Carolina Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos