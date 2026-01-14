Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Vaughn Newman - A TASTE OF BLACK THEATER - Chapman Cultural Center
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Devon Scott - A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions
Best Dance Production
A CHORUS LINE - Greenville Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Chris Rose - WAITRESS - Centre Stage
Best Direction Of A Play
Johnny Sizemore - A TASTE OF BLACK THEATER - Chapman Cultural Center
Best Ensemble
A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
TJ Hills - A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Shaikeem Poole - A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions
Best Musical
WATIRESS - Centre Stage
Best New Play Or Musical
A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions
Best Performer In A Musical
Kelly Hall - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - USCB Theater, Beaufort
Best Performer In A Play
Mary Thalassinos - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Centre Stage
Best Play
A TASTE OF BLACK THEATER - Showtime Production
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Craig Smith - WAITRESS - Centre Stage
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
TJ Hills - WAITRESS - Centre Stage
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Taylor Smith - WAITRESS - Centre Stage
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Rick Connor - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Centre Stage
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
A TASTE OF BLACK THEATRE - Showtime Productions
Favorite Local Theatre
Centre Stage
