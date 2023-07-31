ELF In Concert Coming To The North Charleston PAC, December 15; Tickets On Sale Friday At 10 AM

The spirit of the holidays is coming to the Lowcountry in a big way! This holiday season, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, in partnership with Innovation Arts and Entertainment, are bringing Elf in Concert to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on December 15 at 7:00 PM.

This event is part of a festive tour across 31 cities worldwide, featuring the North Charleston POPS! led by Nick Palmer performing John Debney's heartwarming score live to picture, projected onto a 40-foot movie screen.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10:00 AM at Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

Elf in Concert embarks on a magical journey in 31 cities starting from November 17 and culminates in a grand finale on December 29. Performance will take place at iconic venues nationwide, with North Charleston being a significant part of this holiday cheer tour. For a complete performance schedule and location details, visit the official website.

Elf is consistently ranked among the top holiday movies. Debney, who has worked on some of the most successful films of all time including The Passion of the Christ, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book, and Hocus Pocus, expresses his enthusiasm: “I'm so thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CineConcerts on the upcoming Elf in Concert. Writing the score was a true highlight of my career. Seeing the joy that the music and film brings to audiences each year is truly wonderful. Elf has really become a modern classic and bringing this into concert halls worldwide is an absolute honor. I very much look forward to presenting this unforgettable concert experience to live audiences worldwide!”

Elf tells the heartwarming story of Buddy, a human raised among Santa's elves. As an adult, he embarks on a journey to New York in search of his real father, bringing with him an infectious holiday spirit. Get ready, Lowcountry, to welcome the magic of Buddy the Elf at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on December 15 at 7:00 PM!

For ticketing and further information, visit the official website.