ELF In Concert Coming To The North Charleston PAC, December 15; Tickets On Sale Friday At 10 AM

This event is part of a festive tour across 31 cities worldwide, featuring the North Charleston POPS! led by Nick Palmer performing John Debney's heartwarming score live.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Riley Green With Special Guests Easton Corbin and Neon Union Come to North Charleston PAC Photo 2 Riley Green With Special Guests Easton Corbin and Neon Union Come to North Charleston PAC
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Tour Comes to the North Charleston PAC Photo 3 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Tour Comes to the North Charleston PAC
HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE IN CONCERT Comes to The North Charleston Performing Photo 4 HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE IN CONCERT Comes to The North Charleston Performing Arts Center in April

ELF In Concert Coming To The North Charleston PAC, December 15; Tickets On Sale Friday At 10 AM

ELF In Concert Coming To The North Charleston PAC, December 15; Tickets On Sale Friday At 10 AM

The spirit of the holidays is coming to the Lowcountry in a big way! This holiday season, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, in partnership with Innovation Arts and Entertainment, are bringing Elf in Concert to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on December 15 at 7:00 PM.

This event is part of a festive tour across 31 cities worldwide, featuring the North Charleston POPS! led by Nick Palmer performing John Debney's heartwarming score live to picture, projected onto a 40-foot movie screen.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10:00 AM at Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

Elf in Concert embarks on a magical journey in 31 cities starting from November 17 and culminates in a grand finale on December 29. Performance will take place at iconic venues nationwide, with North Charleston being a significant part of this holiday cheer tour. For a complete performance schedule and location details, visit the official website

Elf is consistently ranked among the top holiday movies. Debney, who has worked on some of the most successful films of all time including The Passion of the Christ, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book, and Hocus Pocus, expresses his enthusiasm: “I'm so thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CineConcerts on the upcoming Elf in Concert. Writing the score was a true highlight of my career. Seeing the joy that the music and film brings to audiences each year is truly wonderful. Elf has really become a modern classic and bringing this into concert halls worldwide is an absolute honor. I very much look forward to presenting this unforgettable concert experience to live audiences worldwide!”

Elf tells the heartwarming story of Buddy, a human raised among Santa's elves. As an adult, he embarks on a journey to New York in search of his real father, bringing with him an infectious holiday spirit. Get ready, Lowcountry, to welcome the magic of Buddy the Elf at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on December 15 at 7:00 PM!

For ticketing and further information, visit the official website.




RELATED STORIES - South Carolina

1
Student Blog: Looking Ahead: Plans for Junior Year Photo
Student Blog: Looking Ahead: Plans for Junior Year

With so many exciting things ahead, I can’t help but reflect on the past two years of undergrad. There have certainly been ups and downs, but for the first time in my life, I feel like I’m able to look back and be proud of myself and the progress I’ve made, both musically and personally.

2
DOWN IN THE HOLLER Comes to Trustus Theatre in August Photo
DOWN IN THE HOLLER Comes to Trustus Theatre in August

Trustus Theatre, the home for relevant, innovative, and inclusive theatrical works in Columbia, South Carolina, will present Down in the Holler as the finale to their 38th Season.

3
Riley Green With Special Guests Easton Corbin and Neon Union Come to North Charleston PAC Photo
Riley Green With Special Guests Easton Corbin and Neon Union Come to North Charleston PAC

    Riley Green and special guests Easton Corbin and Neon Union bring the #ONENIGHTONLY Acoustic Concert to North Charleston Performing Arts Center next month. The performance is set for August 23 at 7:30pm.

4
HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERERS STONE IN CONCERT Comes to The North Charleston Performing A Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE IN CONCERT Comes to The North Charleston Performing Arts Center in April

The North Charleston Performing Arts Center announced that the North Charleston POPS! will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert on Friday, April 19 as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Video
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl Video
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
View all Videos

South Carolina SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JERSEY BOYS
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina (6/28-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s MARY POPPINS
South Carolina Children's Theatre (11/17-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nickelodeon™ THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/26-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charles Bach Wonders! A Magical Experience
Charles Bach Wonders Theatre (3/23-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/19-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A World Premeire
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/26-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lilly's Purple Plastic Purse
South Carolina Children's Theatre (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinkalicious The Musical
South Carolina Children's Theatre (2/23-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dragons Love Tacos
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/05-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlotte's Web
South Carolina Children's Theatre (9/22-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You