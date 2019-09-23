Dancing With The Stars Live 2020 Tour Comes To The North Charleston PAC

America's favorite dance show is going back on tour this winter with "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020." The longest tour to date will be dancing through the Lowcountry on February 20 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. The all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers wowing audiences with every type of dance style as seen on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars. The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines alongside new numbers choreographed just for the live show ranging from the time-honored dances of the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango - and everything in between. In the longest and most expansive North American tour to date, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, WITNEY CARSON, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, with more surprise casting to be announced.

Tickets for "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" are on sale now. To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit dwtstour.com. VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet and greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities. Tickets are also available at Ticketmaster.com.

"Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios.

"Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" Dates:

January 9 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

January 10 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Borgata

January 11 & 12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

January 14 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre

January 15 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

January 16 & 17 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

January 18 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Event Center *Matinee & Evening Show

January 19 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

January 21-23 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

January 24 - Washington DC - MGM National Harbor

January 25 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone

January 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

January 28 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

January 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

January 30 & 31- Niagara Falls, ON - Avalon Ballroom Theatre - Fallsview Casino

February 1 - Windsor, ON - Caesars *Matinee & Evening Show

February 4 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre

February 5 - Columbus, OH - The Palace

February 6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Murat

February 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

February 8 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

February 9 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities

February 11 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

February 12 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium

February 13 - Peoria, IL - Civic Auditorium

February 14 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

February 15 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

February 16 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

February 18 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

February 19 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

February 20 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

February 21 & 22 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

February 23 - Orlando, FL - Disney Hall *Matinee & Evening Show

February 25 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock

February 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater

February 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox

February 28 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

February 29 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

March 1 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium

March 3 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

March 4 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

March 5 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

March 6 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Auditorium

March 7- Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Center

March 8 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre

March 10 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre

March 11 - Omaha, NE - Ralston Arena

March 12 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theater

March 13 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Auditorium

March 14 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

March 15 - Sioux City, IA - Orpheum

March 17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak

March 18 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

March 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Center

March 20 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center

March 21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Casino

March 22 - Stockton, CA - Stockton Arena

March 24 - Riverside, CA - Fox Theater

March 25 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Hall

March 26 - San Diego, CA - Sycuan Casino Resort

March 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica

March 28 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs

March 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theatre

March 31 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theater

April 1- Fresno, CA - Saroyan

April 2 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic

April 3 - Oakland, CA - Paramount

April 5 - Seattle, WA - WaMu

April 6 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

April 7 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You