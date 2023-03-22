Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chucktown Comedy Week Debuts With All-Star Lineup In May 2023 In North Charleston

Performances run May 17-21, 2023.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Outback Presents, creator of the Nashville Comedy Festival, is bringing the Chucktown Comedy Week to North Charleston, South Carolina, May 17-21, 2023, at North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center.

"We are so excited to bring this incredible comedy lineup to Charleston. Featuring a variety of artists, we are looking forward to a lot of laughs. We thank the community for their support as we launch the first Chucktown Comedy Week!" says Jamie Goodman from Outback Presents.

The 2023 Chucktown Comedy Week will feature a show with Jeff Foxworthy, Leanne Morgan, and Dusty Slay at the North Charleston Coliseum on May 17. The week will also include Nate Bargatze with three shows at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, respectively. Tim Dillon, Shane Gillis, Big Jay Oakerson, and Nick Mullen will hit the stage at North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, May 19. Comedian and internet personality, Druski, will also join the series with a show at North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Chucktown Comedy Week Lineup

Jeff Foxworthy, Leanne Morgan, Dusty Slay May 17 Ticketmaster

Tim Dillon, Shane Gillis, Big Jay Oakerson, Nick Mullen May 19 Ticketmaster

Druski: Coulda Woulda Shoulda May 19 Ticketmaster

Nate Bargatze: Be Funny [5pm & 8pm showtimes] May 20 Ticketmaster

Nate Bargatze: Be Funny May 21 Ticketmaster

Tickets and more information for all Chucktown Comedy Week can be found at www.CHUCKTOWNCOMEDY.com




