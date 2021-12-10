Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Centre Stage to Present World Premiere of POUF!

pixeltracker

Don’t miss the world premiere of this hair-raising comedy playing for only four days at Centre Stage.

Dec. 10, 2021  
Centre Stage to Present World Premiere of POUF!

Chock-full of hairspray, soap operas, and witty humor, this period comedy puts an even higher "pouf" on your favorite 1950s hairdo. One of our 18th Annual New Play Festival Winners, this hilarious script was an audience favorite and turns mid-century ideals on their head while leaving the viewer positively entertained! Don't miss the world premiere of this hair-raising comedy playing for only four days at Centre Stage.

This production is generously sponsored by former board president and current board member Pam Foster with her husband Lee Foster and local business owner Kim Kent.

Performance Details

Show title: Pouf!

Tickets: $30-15

Box Office: Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.

Dates: Feb 10-13, 2022

Website: www.centrestage.org


Related Articles View More South Carolina Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Corey Mach Photo
Corey Mach

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE PROM Will Play in Overture Hall in March
  • 'Weird Al' Yankovic Comes To Overture Hall in July
  • Peninsula Players Theatre Announces its 87th Season
  • Spend An Evening With David Sedaris at Overture Hall, December 11