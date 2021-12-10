Centre Stage to Present World Premiere of POUF!

Chock-full of hairspray, soap operas, and witty humor, this period comedy puts an even higher "pouf" on your favorite 1950s hairdo. One of our 18th Annual New Play Festival Winners, this hilarious script was an audience favorite and turns mid-century ideals on their head while leaving the viewer positively entertained! Don't miss the world premiere of this hair-raising comedy playing for only four days at Centre Stage.

This production is generously sponsored by former board president and current board member Pam Foster with her husband Lee Foster and local business owner Kim Kent.

Performance Details

Show title: Pouf!

Tickets: $30-15

Box Office: Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.

Dates: Feb 10-13, 2022

Website: www.centrestage.org