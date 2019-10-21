Centre Stage Presents A HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS

Centre Stage's holiday variety show, A Holly Jolly Christmas returns this holiday season.

"Have a cup of cheer" and celebrate the holiday season with a Christmas variety show for the entire family!

Merry and bright Christmas variety shows are the perfect kickoff to any Holiday season, and A Holly Jolly Christmas brings you the best in sketch comedy, classic Christmas songs and feel good, family entertainment packed into one dazzling show! A Holly Jolly Christmas features original sketches following a familiar family navigating the stress, hilarity, and heartwarming moments of the holidays head on! Packed with toe-tapping, classic Christmas songs like "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", "Do You Hear What I Hear", "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree", and so many more, A Holly Jolly Christmas is the show to see this holiday season!

Tickets for A Holly Jolly Christmas are $35, $32, and $22. Student rush tickets are available for $15 with school ID (based on availability), one ticket per ID.

Shows run Thursday through Sunday, with additional Saturday matinees on December 14 and 21, and all seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (864) 233-6733 on Tuesdays - Fridays from 2-6 p.m, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office, or online at www.centrestage.org. Handling fees will be applied to all purchases.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You