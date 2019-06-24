Be Limitless With MATILDA At Town Theatre

This year, in conjunction with the summer musical Matilda, Town Theatre is proud to partner with Limitless Purpose ~ an organization that works to dispel the myths falsely associated with Down syndrome. Limitless Purpose was founded by Padgett Mozingo, whose 8-year-old daughter Lila was diagnosed with a heart defect and Down syndrome before birth.

From that day in her pregnancy, Padgett found that people started underestimating their baby girl - including her doctor. She and her husband were told of all the things their daughter would not be able to do. Today, however, Lila is a thriving elementary school student who is happy, outgoing, sassy and so much more.

"Lila's diagnosis doesn't define her, and we won't let it limit her, either," says Padgett. "We might have to fight a little harder to make sure others don't limit her, but we know she's giving it her all, so we will, too."

Matilda's story is similar to Lila's and that of many children. Once Matilda finds someone who believes in her, she too is LIMITLESS. Every child can be limitless when loved, accepted and included.

Here's how you can be a part of this awesome adventure...

· Come to the show prepared to buy a Token of Hope handmade by Lila and other special items!

· Bid on one of our awesome silent auction packages, available before each performance.

· Come BE LIMITLESS on Sunday, July 7. (Fun details below!)

Limitless Purpose will receive a portion of the proceeds from these summer events. Come enjoy a great show and join us to prove that all children are limitless!

Sunday, July 7 will be a fun-filled day at Town as we host Be Limitless ~ an interactive day with Matilda and her friends. Be one of the firsts to see a special preview of the show, and that's not all! Learn to salsa with Mrs. Wormwood, decorate your own chocolate cake with Bruce and have a dance party with the other Revolting Children. And, while you're here, learn how to be LIMITLESS with LILA. Throw in some photo ops with our cast and maybe even win a ticket to see the full show. It's sure to be limitless fun!

Be Limitless tickets for participants ages 12 and under are $10. ALL activities and photos (e-mailed after the event) included. Tickets for chaperones (ages 13 and up) are $5. After all, it is a GREAT cause! Select your tour time of either 2:00 PM or 3:15 PM. Tickets are available at towntheatre.com OR by phone at 803-799-2510 starting June 24.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You