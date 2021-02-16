Tune in to RIVERSIDE HIGH SCHOOL: A KNOT-ICAL TALE

Set sail on a story that twines strings of occupancy, intention, and intrigue, creating knots that anchor this structure in Indiana's history. Tickets are on sale now for our next virtual show, "Riverside High School: A Knot-ical Tale" told by Kim McCann on Sunday, February 28 at 4:00 p.m

In the midst of the Great Depression, crews from the Works Progress Administration constructed a gleaming white naval armory on Indianapolis' White River, where U.S. Navy and Marine recruits trained for decades. Three years ago, the armory embarked on a different educational mission as Riverside High School. At the Rescue Party on April 25, 2020, Indiana Landmarks honored Indianapolis Classical Schools' remarkable adaptation of the 1938 armory with the 2020 Cook Cup for Outstanding Restoration. Kim McCann will tell the story of this magnificent building and its transformation into Riverside High School. DETAILS:

WHAT: "Riverside High School: A Knot-ical Tale" told by Kim McCann

If These Walls Could Tell Series

In collaboration with Indiana Landmarks

Sponsored by Frank and Katrina Basile

WHEN: Sunday, February 28, 2021, 4:00 - 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Online via Zoom