The Princeton Theatre and Community Center Announces Murder Mystery Nights

Looking for something fun to do? Broadway Players and The Princeton Theatre and Community Center have announced murder mystery dinner theatres scheduled for the month of October.

Shows take place October 23 and 24, at 6:30pm.

Tickets are $20 for season ticket holders and $25 for the general public. But if you purchase tickets to both shows you receive a $5 discount off of the total price for those two tickets.

Seating is limited to 75 tickets per show and can only be purchased through the box office. Box office hours are Mondays and Saturdays 9 am to 11 am and Thursdays 6 pm to 8 pm.

