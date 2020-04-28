The Barns at Nappanee is Accepting Artist and Craftsmen Applications

The Barns at Nappanee, Home of Amish Acres, is seeking artists and craftsmen to bring their paints, brushes, needles, thread, potter's wheel and tinker's dam. They are invited to join the colony of artists and craftsmen that will gather August 6th through the 9th this summer for the 58th time around the Amish Acres pond in a festival marketplace.

The Barns at Nappanee General Manager Gabriel Rivera said "The Barns at Nappanee is a place filled with history, and the Amish Acres' Arts & Crafts Festival is at the heart of that history. For the 58th consecutive year, this fantastic event will be welcoming artisans from across the country, and we could not be any more excited than we are to host it again this summer and continue the longstanding traditions that folks around here have come to know and love. As our state opens up after this national health crisis, we are encouraging everyone to highlight the Arts & Crafts Festival on their calendars, August 6-9th, as a unique opportunity to get outside and have something special to enjoy with friends and family."

The festival has been named the 21st of 100 Best Classic and Contemporary Craft Shows in America by Sunshine Artist magazine. Each voting artist is given a ballot that allows them to list the top ten grossing shows they attended. The winners are chosen on the total sales of each event.

The 2020 festival, which will be celebrating its 58th anniversary, will be held

August 6 - 9. Vendor applications are now being accepted online at thebarnsatnappanee.com. Contact: Becky Cappert at (574) 773-4188 ext. 215, or becky@thebarnsatnappanee.com.





Related Articles Shows View More South Bend Stories

More Hot Stories For You