The Barns At Nappanee to Host Prom 2020

The Barns at Nappanee, Home of Amish Acres, is proud to announce it is hosting a Prom for Elkhart County Seniors who have missed out on the traditional prom due to COVID-19.

The event will be "very responsible and carefully thought-out, with random breathalyzers present" said Marlin Stutzman, a co-owner of The Barns at Nappanee. "We hope that we can be a positive model as we all look to cautiously and carefully open some things back up and have some events with larger gatherings." Masks are suggested, but not required.

The event will be hosted in the historic barn restaurant. Unlike traditional proms, The Barns at Nappanee Prom will be limited to this year's high school seniors, who will be graduates by the time it occurs. "We have limited numbers, and we hope that our juniors can experience a typical prom scenario next year. We really want to reserve this year and this event for the seniors, because they may not be able to have that experience again," Stutzman said. Seniors may bring an undergrad date to the event.

The Barns at Nappanee Prom experience will feature a photographer, music by DJs, decorations, snacks and beverages. The prom will begin at 8 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. Dinner may be purchased prior at LaSalle Farm & Table, the on-site restaurant for The Barns at Nappanee.

Tickets are $30 per individual and $50 per couple. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prom-2020-at-the-barns-tickets-106816813966.

