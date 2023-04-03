Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Announced At Studio Theatre

This production is directed by Thom Hofrichter, this play features: Tony McCarrol and Danny Reese.

Apr. 03, 2023 Â 
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Announced At Studio Theatre

Topdog/Underdog by Suzan Lori-Parks will be presented at The Studio Theatre-in Kettler Hall on the PFW campus. This production is directed by Thom Hofrichter, this play features: Tony McCarrol and Danny Reese.

The two brothers named Lincoln and Booth by their father as a joke, haunted by the past, and their obsession with the street con game three-card monte. 2002 Pulitzer Prize winner is a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity.

Performances to take place April 28, 29, 30 and May 5, 6 and 7. Cost: all seats $20-to buy tickets. Reservations: go to Topdog/Click Here or call 260-416-4461 or email playground630@gmail.com for free student tickets call 260-481-6608 (thanks to a grant from The Venderly Foundation)

PLAYGROUND 630, INC. is a 501-c3 non-profit corporation and a company-in-residence at Purdue Fort Wayne's College of Visual and Performing Arts.




South Bend Symphony Orchestra And Jeans n Classics Bring You A NIGHT AT WOODSTOCK On April Photo
South Bend Symphony Orchestra And Jeans 'n Classics Bring You A NIGHT AT WOODSTOCK On April 15
The South Bend Symphony Orchestra joins forces with Jeans' n Classics and up and coming guest conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg, to take you back to 1969 at 'A Night at Woodstock' on Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center!
Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre Presents TUKO! TUKO! Or Princess Of The Lizard Mo Photo
Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre Presents TUKO! TUKO! Or Princess Of The Lizard Moon
Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre (FTT) has announced TUKO! TUKO! Or Princess of the Lizard Moon, written and directed by FTT professor Anton Juan, at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center's Philbin Studio Theatre, April 19-23.
Actors Theatre Of Indiana Produces MR. CONFIDENTIAL Photo
Actors Theatre Of Indiana Produces MR. CONFIDENTIAL
Actors Theatre of Indiana presents the World Premiere musical Mr. Confidential, premiering at The Studio Theatre at The Center for the Performing Arts beginning April 28, 2023 and running through May 14.
Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Dancers Place In Youth America Grand Prix Photo
Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Dancers Place In Youth America Grand Prix
Central Indiana Academy of Dance and Central Indiana Dance Ensemble offers special congratulations to their dancers who placed at the recent Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) Indianapolis Semi-Final. This brought the YAGP 2023 U.S. Regional tour to a close, with finalists moving on to the finals in Tampa, Florida this week.

