TOOTSIE Comes To Kansas City's Music Hall This November

The Kansas City Broadway Series has announced the Tony Award-winning Broadway Musical Tootsie. The first national tour of Tootsie will kick off the KANSAS CITY BROADWAY SERIES from November 23-28, 2021 at Music Hall.

Tickets to Tootsie start at $37 and can be found at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-982-2787. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

The creative team for Tootsie includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for Tootsie includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius. make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

Tootsie is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. The National Tour of Tootsie is produced and managed by Troika Entertainment.

Ticketmaster, and the Music Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the KANSAS CITY BROADWAY SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.