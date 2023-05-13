THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Rescheduled For February at The Peoria Civic Center

The show is now scheduled to take the stage on February 4.

The American Theatre Guild will present the internationally acclaimed hit concert-style show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY. Originally scheduled for April 1, 2023, this AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA production was postponed and is now scheduled to take the stage on February 4, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets to THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY can be purchased at Click Here and PeoriaCivicCenter.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s, and to their dramatic split in 1970. The show culminates with the pair's famous

"The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance. The show uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage. It also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound" and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their "Bridge Over Troubled Water" album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

Information about THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY and tickets can be found at http://www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com.

Please Note: BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Peoria Civic Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 23­-24 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 23­-24 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES is welcomed by the Peoria Civic Center.

Staging the Future

A program created by The American Theatre Guild to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower the members of our communities. Staging the Future enables students and underserved community members the ability to experience live theatre and provides access to education opportunities. The program is funded by the generosity of The American Theatre Guild season members and donors. For more information, please visit https://americantheatreguild.com/education/.

The American Theatre Guild

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in 16 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Eugene, OR; Honolulu, HI; Kansas City, MO; Long Beach, CA; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Riverside, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater in order to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.





