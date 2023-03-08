Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Bend Symphony Orchestra Delivers A Joyful Rendition Of Beethoven's “Ode To Joy” On April 1

The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center program members have pooled their resources to provide 125 students with concert tickets and a pre-concert event.

Mar. 08, 2023  

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra has announced an exceptional performance of Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," featuring Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 paired with innovative works by contemporary composers Mason Bates and Carter Pann, on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

The fourth performance of the Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series, Beethoven's Ode to Joy, promises to be a unique and unforgettable evening of music, combining the classic and the contemporary in a way that only the South Bend Symphony Orchestra can.

The symphony is scored for solo vocalists, choir, and orchestra and is known for its use of the human voice in the final movement, which sets a text from Friedrich Schiller's poem "Ode to Joy."

Sharing the stage with the Symphony are soloists Kiera Duffy, soprano; Emma Sorenson, mezzo-soprano; Emanuel Cristian-Caraman, tenor; and Bill McMurray, bass. The Notre Dame Chorale, led by director Alexander Blachly, the Notre Dame Glee Club, led by Dan Stowe, and St. Mary's College Belles Voix & South Bend Chamber Singers, under the direction of Dr. Nancy Menk, join the Symphony to bring forth the testament of Beethoven's genius that continues to inspire and move listeners today. Get your tickets today!

Giving back to the community, the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center program members have pooled their resources to provide 125 students with concert tickets and a pre-concert event.




