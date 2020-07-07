Songbook Academy Offers Live Streaming Events

For the first time ever, the Great American Songbook Foundation will provide streaming online coverage of key events from its annual Songbook Academy summer intensive, the nation's only youth music intensive focused on the timeless standards of pop, jazz, Broadway and Hollywood.

Next week, 40 select high school vocalists from 16 states coast to coast will experience instruction and mentoring from arts educators, Broadway stars and other entertainment professionals including five-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein, founder of the Songbook Foundation; pianist-arranger Scott Bradlee, founder of Postmodern Jukebox; Tony and Grammy Award-nominated actress Ashley Park; Tony Award-winning singer-actress Faith Prince; and nine-time Grammy winner Janis Siegel of The Manhattan Transfer.

"Part of the magic of Academy Week is watching the spontaneous exchanges that occur as these veteran performers pass on their knowledge to a younger generation," said Christopher Lewis, Executive Director of the Great American Songbook Foundation. "Now, in our 11th year, we can share those special moments with the world."

The following events will stream live on the Songbook Academy Facebook page, @songbookacademy, and be posted for later viewing on the Songbook Foundation's YouTube channel:

Vocal Technique Lecture - Catherine Walker, University of Michigan

Monday, July 13, 1:15-2:15 p.m. EDT

Catherine Walker, associate professor of music in the University of Michigan's Department of Theatre, explores the anatomical structure of the voice, the definition of "body mapping," and warmup and cooldown techniques that support overall vocal technique.

Songbook 101 - Michael Feinstein, GASF Archivist Lisa Lobdell and special guests

Tuesday, July 14, 1:45-2:45 p.m. EDT

This session, led by Michael Feinstein and moderated by Songbook Foundation Archivist Lisa Lobdell, will include a behind-the-scenes look at the Foundation's historical archives and preservation efforts, as well as reflections from friends and relatives of Songbook legends such as Duke Ellington, Meredith (The Music Man) Willson and songwriter Jimmy Van Heusen.

Public Masterclass sponsored by Ruth's Chris Steak House - Michael Feinstein and Broadway star Faith Prince

Wednesday, July 15, 3-5 p.m. EDT

Feinstein and Prince critique the performances of 10 randomly selected finalists of the 2020 Songbook Academy. Questions for Feinstein and Prince to answer at the end of the class can be submitted on the Songbook Academy Facebook page.

Final Showcase sponsored by Ruth's Chris Steak House - Michael Feinstein and the 40 finalists

Saturday, July 25, 1-8 p.m. EDT

The Academy culminates in this all-day festival of music, hosted by Feinstein and featuring performances by all 40 finalists. The stream also will include faculty testimonials and special guest appearances, including a duet between Feinstein and Siegel.

Educational opportunities during Songbook Academy are made possible by Ruth's Chris Steak House, Salon 01 and the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation's Mentor Champions.

