See Matt Soverns & More Perform at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rounding out the month of February and heading into March, three nights of performances at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael will bring you fantastic music, with accompanying stories, that are sure to not only entertain, but enlighten you, as well!

On Friday, February 21, for AN EVENING WITH MATT SOVERNS. Join Singer/Songwriter Matt Soverns and his stellar cast of special guest performers for an unforgettable evening of incredible talent, music, and laughter at the beautiful Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael. Known for his creativity and playful surprises, Matt promises an experience filled with unexpected moments and entertainment that will leave you amazed. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind event where the unexpected happens at every turn.

Soverns has graced the stage on WRTV6 with Marc Mullins, performed at the Indy Fringe Festival, participated in the Indy Pride Parade, and shared the spotlight at Dueling Pianos at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael with Brittany Brumfield.

This performance follows the release of Soverns' highly anticipated 2024 album, Phoning It In, now available on all streaming platforms. Physical copies of the album can be purchased MattSoverns.com or at any of his live shows.

For the best experience, it is recommended that you listen to Soverns' album prior to attending the show. Please be advised that this performance may contain strong language and adult content, so viewer discretion is recommended.

Eric Baker presents SOUNDS & STORIES for ages 18 and over on March 1. Join Eric Baker for a collection of both well-known and new songs, blending them with stories about the artists and songwriters.

Join Eric and a talented ensemble of some of Central Indiana's finest musicians for an unforgettable evening of eclectic music. Experience a mix of familiar hits and fresh tunes, all woven together with stories about the artists, songwriters, and the cultural significance of the music. It's sure to be a fun and entertaining night filled with great melodies and captivating storytelling!

Pianist and singer Eric Baker has been performing regularly at venues and special events around Indianapolis for nearly 20 years. As a soloist, with small combos, and as a keyboard player and lead singer for several bands, he combines pop, jazz, gospel, and even blues to remind people of the power that good music can have.

On Thursday, March 6 JOHNNY FOLSOM 4 - Tribute to Johnny Cash is back on the Feinstein's stage paying tribute to the legendary Man in Black.

JOHNNY FOLSOM 4 is a high-energy tribute band dedicated to honoring the legendary Johnny Cash. Lead singer David Burney brings a lilting southern baritone to Cash's classic songs, while John Fussell, Carl Perkins, Steve Eisenstadt, and Randy Benefield complete the band bringing life to the raw power and timeless appeal of the Man in Black's greatest hits. With a repertoire that spans Cash's iconic career-from his early Sun Records recordings to his later, more introspective works-Johnny Folsom 4 captures the essence of Cash's music while adding their own distinctive style. Their live shows are on electrifying celebration of Cash's legacy, blending classic songs with dynamic performances that connect deeply with audiences. Whether you're a lifelong Johnny Cash fan or new to his music, Johnny Folsom 4 offers an unforgettable experience that pays tribute to one of country music's most influential figures.

Each of these shows begin at 7:30 pm with doors opening at 5:30 for dinner and drinks. Get your tickets at Feinstein's website: . Browse the website for even more stupendous shows coming in 2025!

Comments