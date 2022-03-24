Platform to Present ELEVEN MONTHS OF NUCLEAR SUMMER

Platform will present Eleven Months of Nuclear Summer an original work by Sophie McIntosh. The play follows six women who find themselves stuck at a summer camp when a nuclear apocalypse hits the world (see full summary below). The performances run April 1-3rd with a preview on March 31st at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased online at https://performingarts.nd.edu/event/14318/eleven-months-of-nuclear-summer/.

This performance will be recorded and livestreamed and virtual tickets are available! Audience members may be on camera.

Event includes mature or adult content.

Full Summary:

The staff are just starting to settle into their roles at Camp Aster when an unfortunately-timed nuclear apocalypse derails their summer plans and strands them in the Maine wilderness. As the months wear on and the hope of rescue grows slimmer, camp director Dawn and her team of young employees must fight for survival while navigating interpersonal relationships, decision-making responsibilities, and disaster after endless disaster.

Cast list:

Dawn: Sarah Myers

Leigh: Rachel Thomas

Viola: Mariah Donley

Roz: Theresa Thomas

Simone: Honora Whitmore

Kristen: Lyric Medeiros

For more updates visit https://www.platformprodco.com/ and follow them on Instagram @platformprodco