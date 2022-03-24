Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Platform to Present ELEVEN MONTHS OF NUCLEAR SUMMER

pixeltracker

The performances run April 1-3rd with a preview on March 31st at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Mar. 24, 2022  

Platform to Present ELEVEN MONTHS OF NUCLEAR SUMMER

Platform will present Eleven Months of Nuclear Summer an original work by Sophie McIntosh. The play follows six women who find themselves stuck at a summer camp when a nuclear apocalypse hits the world (see full summary below). The performances run April 1-3rd with a preview on March 31st at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased online at https://performingarts.nd.edu/event/14318/eleven-months-of-nuclear-summer/.

This performance will be recorded and livestreamed and virtual tickets are available! Audience members may be on camera.

Event includes mature or adult content.

Full Summary:

The staff are just starting to settle into their roles at Camp Aster when an unfortunately-timed nuclear apocalypse derails their summer plans and strands them in the Maine wilderness. As the months wear on and the hope of rescue grows slimmer, camp director Dawn and her team of young employees must fight for survival while navigating interpersonal relationships, decision-making responsibilities, and disaster after endless disaster.

Cast list:

Dawn: Sarah Myers

Leigh: Rachel Thomas

Viola: Mariah Donley

Roz: Theresa Thomas

Simone: Honora Whitmore

Kristen: Lyric Medeiros

For more updates visit https://www.platformprodco.com/ and follow them on Instagram @platformprodco



Related Articles View More South Bend Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Mrs.Doubtfire Hello Lapel Pin
Mrs.Doubtfire Hello Lapel Pin
Wicked Witch Hat Keychain
Wicked Witch Hat Keychain
Summer Love Twist Sleeve Tee
Summer Love Twist Sleeve Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Humphry Slocombe Creates Ice Cream Flavor Inspired By IMMERISVE FRIDA KAHLO
  • Gastronomy Takes The Virtual Stage At Seattle's French Fest: A Celebration Of French-Speaking Cultures
  • TACOS AND TAMALES Festival Returns To Desert Breeze Park April 30
  • Sable At Navy Pier Celebrates One Year Anniversary with The Ultimate Staycation Atop City's Historic and Beloved Landmark 