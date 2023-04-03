Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre Presents TUKO! TUKO! Or Princess Of The Lizard Moon

Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre (FTT) has announced TUKO! TUKO! Or Princess of the Lizard Moon, written and directed by FTT professor Anton Juan, at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center's Philbin Studio Theatre, April 19-23.

The ghost of a comfort woman in World War II and the ghost of a tortured murdered sex slave in 1990s Japan meet in the memory of a Butoh actor who embodies them and claims justice for them. Winner of the Alexander Onassis International Award for Playwriting, TUKO! TUKO! has been performed in Greece, Korea, Philippines, and Chile.

"Using a wide variety of performance techniques, this remarkable play confronts many uncomfortable truths," says Kevin Dreyer, FTT's Director of Theatre.

In conjunction with the production, FTT will host a Forum on Asian Theatre and Justice on Thursday, April 20 at 5:00 pm in the Philbin Studio Theatre. Speakers include Dr. Judy Celine Ick (University of the Philippines), Director Jaesang Rhee of Korea (artistic director of the M.J.T. Atman Theatre Company, the Asia Playwrights Festival, and the Asia Theater Circle), Dr. Xian Wang (Notre Dame), and Dr. Tarryn Chun (Notre Dame). The panelists will discuss the issues arising from the text and performance of TUKO! TUKO! and its relationship to other movements of theatre in Asia. The Forum is cosponsored by Notre Dame's Institute for Scholarship in the Liberal Arts, the Kellogg Institute for International Studies, and the Asia and Justice Program of the Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, April 19 - Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 23 at 2:30 pm

TICKETS

Student $7, Faculty/Staff/Senior (65+) $12, General $15. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234466®id=131&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fperformingarts.nd.edu%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, by phone at 574-631-2800, or in person at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center ticket office. Ticket office hours are Monday­-Friday, 12:00-6:00 pm.

PARKING: Free parking is available daily after 5:00 pm in the Stayer Center parking lot, just north of the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Patrons may now receive free event parking at the Eddy Street Commons Parking Garage by bringing your event tickets and parking ticket to the DPAC Ticket Office to receive a pre-paid parking voucher.

An accessible lot for disabled patrons is available immediately adjacent to the center; a valid hangtag or license plate is required. There is a ten-minute parking zone on the north drive of the center for ticket pick-up; during inclement weather you are welcome to drop off guests in this area and proceed to parking.

Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre seeks to inspire intellectual inquiry and nurture creativity. We offer both a scholarly and a creative context for the general liberal arts student at Notre Dame as well as those students seeking intensive preparation for advanced study in these fields. The hands-on nature of our curriculum, coupled with a very high degree of student-faculty interaction, provides students with a singular educational opportunity at a university known for its teaching excellence. The FTT performance season is a direct outgrowth of the department's academic program and an integral component of our students' artistic development.