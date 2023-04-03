Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre Presents TUKO! TUKO! Or Princess Of The Lizard Moon

Performances run April 19-23.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre Presents TUKO! TUKO! Or Princess Of The Lizard Moon

Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre (FTT) has announced TUKO! TUKO! Or Princess of the Lizard Moon, written and directed by FTT professor Anton Juan, at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center's Philbin Studio Theatre, April 19-23.

The ghost of a comfort woman in World War II and the ghost of a tortured murdered sex slave in 1990s Japan meet in the memory of a Butoh actor who embodies them and claims justice for them. Winner of the Alexander Onassis International Award for Playwriting, TUKO! TUKO! has been performed in Greece, Korea, Philippines, and Chile.

"Using a wide variety of performance techniques, this remarkable play confronts many uncomfortable truths," says Kevin Dreyer, FTT's Director of Theatre.

In conjunction with the production, FTT will host a Forum on Asian Theatre and Justice on Thursday, April 20 at 5:00 pm in the Philbin Studio Theatre. Speakers include Dr. Judy Celine Ick (University of the Philippines), Director Jaesang Rhee of Korea (artistic director of the M.J.T. Atman Theatre Company, the Asia Playwrights Festival, and the Asia Theater Circle), Dr. Xian Wang (Notre Dame), and Dr. Tarryn Chun (Notre Dame). The panelists will discuss the issues arising from the text and performance of TUKO! TUKO! and its relationship to other movements of theatre in Asia. The Forum is cosponsored by Notre Dame's Institute for Scholarship in the Liberal Arts, the Kellogg Institute for International Studies, and the Asia and Justice Program of the Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Wednesday, April 19 - Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 pm
Sunday, April 23 at 2:30 pm

TICKETS
Student $7, Faculty/Staff/Senior (65+) $12, General $15. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234466®id=131&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fperformingarts.nd.edu%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, by phone at 574-631-2800, or in person at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center ticket office. Ticket office hours are Monday­-Friday, 12:00-6:00 pm.

PARKING: Free parking is available daily after 5:00 pm in the Stayer Center parking lot, just north of the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Patrons may now receive free event parking at the Eddy Street Commons Parking Garage by bringing your event tickets and parking ticket to the DPAC Ticket Office to receive a pre-paid parking voucher.

An accessible lot for disabled patrons is available immediately adjacent to the center; a valid hangtag or license plate is required. There is a ten-minute parking zone on the north drive of the center for ticket pick-up; during inclement weather you are welcome to drop off guests in this area and proceed to parking.

Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre seeks to inspire intellectual inquiry and nurture creativity. We offer both a scholarly and a creative context for the general liberal arts student at Notre Dame as well as those students seeking intensive preparation for advanced study in these fields. The hands-on nature of our curriculum, coupled with a very high degree of student-faculty interaction, provides students with a singular educational opportunity at a university known for its teaching excellence. The FTT performance season is a direct outgrowth of the department's academic program and an integral component of our students' artistic development.




Actors Theatre Of Indiana Produces MR. CONFIDENTIAL Photo
Actors Theatre Of Indiana Produces MR. CONFIDENTIAL
Actors Theatre of Indiana presents the World Premiere musical Mr. Confidential, premiering at The Studio Theatre at The Center for the Performing Arts beginning April 28, 2023 and running through May 14.
Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Dancers Place In Youth America Grand Prix Photo
Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Dancers Place In Youth America Grand Prix
Central Indiana Academy of Dance and Central Indiana Dance Ensemble offers special congratulations to their dancers who placed at the recent Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) Indianapolis Semi-Final. This brought the YAGP 2023 U.S. Regional tour to a close, with finalists moving on to the finals in Tampa, Florida this week.
Meet The Magic Behind MR. CONFIDENTIAL at Sugarcreek Winery In Carmel Photo
Meet The Magic Behind MR. CONFIDENTIAL at Sugarcreek Winery In Carmel
​​​​​​​Meet the magic behind the WORLD PREMIERE of Mr. Confidential, presented this month by Actors Theatre of Indiana! Samuel Garza Bernstein, David Snyder and Willem Devries will share their vision and journey with you.
Amanda McBroom Comes to Feinsteins at Hotel Carmichael in April Photo
Amanda McBroom Comes to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in April
Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael welcomes Golden Globe winning singer/songwriter Amanda McBroom for one show only on Friday, April 28, 2023. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


Meet The Magic Behind MR. CONFIDENTIAL at Sugarcreek Winery In CarmelMeet The Magic Behind MR. CONFIDENTIAL at Sugarcreek Winery In Carmel
March 30, 2023

​​​​​​​Meet the magic behind the WORLD PREMIERE of Mr. Confidential, presented this month by Actors Theatre of Indiana! Samuel Garza Bernstein, David Snyder and Willem Devries will share their vision and journey with you.
Amanda McBroom Comes to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in AprilAmanda McBroom Comes to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in April
March 28, 2023

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael welcomes Golden Globe winning singer/songwriter Amanda McBroom for one show only on Friday, April 28, 2023. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Morris Performing Arts Center Next MonthDEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Morris Performing Arts Center Next Month
March 24, 2023

The American Theatre Guild is thrilled to present the record-breaking North American Tour of the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage April 25–30, 2023.
BELINDA Will Be Presented as Part of Actors Theatre Of Indiana's LAB SeriesBELINDA Will Be Presented as Part of Actors Theatre Of Indiana's LAB Series
March 21, 2023

Before A.A. Milne gave us Winnie-the-Pooh, he wrote a deliciously comedic and romantic play Belinda: An April Folly, which premiered on the West End in 1918. Belinda was ahead of its time, exploring the battle of the sexes set against the carefree English countryside, where lovers pine and romance renews each Spring.
Meet The Three Men Behind The Scenes Of The World Premiere Musical MR. CONFIDENTIALMeet The Three Men Behind The Scenes Of The World Premiere Musical MR. CONFIDENTIAL
March 20, 2023

Actors Theatre of Indiana is giving you a once in a lifetime opportunity to see a future Broadway show right here in Carmel with “Broadway in your Backyard”! Mr. Confidential - a story of family, dreams, innocence, love and scandal makes its World Premiere right here at The Studio Theatre from April 28 to May 14 at The Center for the Performing Arts. Experience all the talent, pizazz and excitement of an authentic Broadway show from the very beginning!
share