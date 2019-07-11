Noblesville's Shakespeare In The Park Presents MACBETH

In its' 27th season of Noblesville's Shakespeare in the Park, The Noblesville Cultural Arts Commission is presenting the tragedy, Macbeth this season!

This intriguing and bewitching story of power and political ambition comes to life for six performances at the Amphitheatre at Federal Hill Commons. Nearly thirty talented actors and technical personnel, from Hamilton and surrounding counties, bring you this story of a brave Scottish general who receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland.

No doubt one of the most popular of Shakespeare's plays, over the years it has been performed by some of the most renowned actors of stage, film, television, and opera! Directed by Mark Tumey and Rob Heighway.

July 25-27, August 1-3 2019, 8:30 pm. Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan Street, Noblesville. Admission as always, is FREE! Bring a picnic and blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy Shakespeare under the stars!





