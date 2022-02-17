NEWSIES Comes to Muncie Civic Theatre This Month

Muncie Civic Theatre presents Disney's NEWSIES on the Mainstage. Join these dancing newsboys at the turn of the century to the fight for justice.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows are at 7:30pm and the Saturday and Sunday Matinees are at 2:30pm. The Mask-Required Performances with no concessions will be Thursday February 17 and Saturday, the 26th @ 2:30pm. Rated PG. Reserved Seating.

Performances run February 17-20, 24-27, 2022.

Learn more at https://munciecivic.org/newsies/.