Fort Wayne Youtheatre Presents BUILDING THE DREAM: MLK JR.

Linda L. Ruffolo's award winning Young Heroes of Conscience Series is proud to bring you Building the Dream: MLK Jr. An original production by local playwright Gregory Stieber.

Born in the late Twenties, Martin Luther King Jr. became synonymous with the civil rights movement. His dream of addressing inequality through non-violent means shaped a generation.

But where did that dream begin? This is the story of growing up in the Jim Crow south, attending Morehouse College at the age of 15 and how Martin Luther King Jr's early years shaped that dream.

Youtheatre premieres this moving story, the latest in our series about children who've made a difference in the world.

