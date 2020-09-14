Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Opens Pops Season With WWII REMEMBRANCE: A Veteran's Salute!

The show takes place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM.

The EPO will open their Pops season with a performance at a unique venue, the Evansville Wartime Museum located at 7503 Petersburg Rd, Evansville, IN close to the Evansville Airport.

The event takes place Saturday, September 26, 2020, 4:00 PM.

The orchestra will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II with a number of musical selections by American composers John Philip Sousa and John Williams, as well as music of the time.

With your ticket purchase you will receive entrance to the Evansville Wartime Museum before the concert begins. Please plan accordingly, as the tour may take up to 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

Conductor: Roger Kalia

Concert Sponsor: EPO Board of Directors & Dr Lee & Kirsten Wagmeister

Guest Artists: Legacy Dance Company

Learn more and buy tickets at https://evansvillephilharmonic.secure.force.com/ticket#/events/a0S4O0000085ny7UAA.

