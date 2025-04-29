Eric Baker and Friends Will Perform This Saturday at Feinstein's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Saturday, May 3, experience an exploration of the Echoes of Soul with Eric Baker & FRIENDS. You've seen him perform the great hits of the 70's. He's amazed audiences with his Billy Joel tribute. Now he brings you the powerful, emotional style of classic soul music. The passionate singing, strong rhythms, and honest lyrics should not be missed.

Eric Baker is a musician, songwriter, music teacher, and amateur music archivist, who balances his artistic side with his full-time job as a financial advisor, working with artists, families, and businesses. Eric lives in Indianapolis with his wife and children.

Join Baker and a talented ensemble of some of Central Indiana's finest musicians for a soulful musical journey, covering the early practitioners who put the soul genre on the map, and ending on those who appeared on Beale Street in Memphis! You won't want to miss this evening of high-energy blues and soul music that's sure to have you clapping along!

As a pianist and singer, Baker has been performing regularly at venues and special events around Indianapolis for nearly 20 years. As a soloist, with small combos, and as a keyboard player and lead singer for several bands, he combines pop, jazz, gospel, and even blues to remind people of the power that good music can have.

Doors open for this performance at 5:30 pm with the show starting at 7:30. Get your tickets for this event at www.feinsteinshc.com and check out their other upcoming shows.

