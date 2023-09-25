Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Marks 20th Performance of THE NUTCRACKER at Performing Arts Center in Zionsville

The Central Indiana Dance Ensemble presents their annual performance of The Nutcracker, December 1 through 3. This year marks the 20th at Star Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville, IN.

Twenty years ago, CIDE started performing at ZPAC due to the large theatre size and proscenium, as well as the close proximity to CIDE's home base. CIDE was fortunate to form this long-lasting partnership to present the holiday classic as a central Indiana pre-professional ballet company.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our 20th Anniversary at STAR Bank Performing Arts Center; it is the perfect location for our ever growing Nutcracker,” stated Ashley Jacobs, Co-Artistic Director of Central Indiana Dance Ensemble.

What better way to begin your holiday season! Experience the magic of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker – the classic story of a girl and her beloved nutcracker doll that comes to life! You will be transported on an enchanted journey – from a joyous holiday party at The Stahlbaum's, into an epic midnight battle between mice and toy soldiers, to the Kingdom of Snow, and finally through the Land of Sweets. Along the way you'll meet iconic characters including Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, Godfather Drosselmeyer, the evil Mouse Queen, the beautiful Snow Queen, Mother Ginger and her Gingersnaps, and of course the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier!

Tickets are on sale now for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances. Visit Click Here

“Our production is very unique and we always try to add more surprises - we have a cast of students age 6 to 18 to compromise our total cast of over 135. We also have two amazing male guest artists coming from Dallas, TX and Seattle, WA,” stated Jacobs.

In addition to the performances, CIDE presents the Sugar Plum Fairy Dessert Party prior to each Nutcracker matinee performance at 12:30 pm.

Begin your day with our Sugar Plum Fairy Dessert Party. Sit down and have a treat. While enjoying time with your group you will have the chance to make a festive craft. Then you can head over to Story Time Corner where you will be told the story of the Nutcracker to get you ready to watch the show. Finish off your experience by having your picture taken in Clara's sleigh with Clara, the Nutcracker and the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Your commemorative photo will be available for you to pick up during the show's intermission. After the show you can complete your experience by getting the autographs and photos of your favorite dancers. Don't forget your cameras and pens.

Tickets for this experience are available as a ticket add-on prior to our matinee performances. Please order tickets early as this event sells out very quickly.

Situated on the campus of Zionsville Community High School, the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center is a 1235 seat performance hall that is home to many national dance competitions, various concerts, as well as the Miss Indiana pageant. STAR Bank Performing Arts Center has also played host to Grammy and Dove Award winning artists and television personalities.