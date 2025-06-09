Branden & James Come to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael With Effie Passero

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What is CelloVoci? It’s a newly formed classical-crossover group starring internationally renowned cello and vocal duo, BRANDEN & JAMES, along with powerhouse singer/songwriter Effie Passero from American Idol & Postmodern Jukebox.

The trio presents a tour-de-force of epic musical collaborations and lighthearted stories that will make you both laugh and cry.

Since forming a group during the pandemic, the trio has toured extensively all over the West Coast, East Coast, and Midwestern United States, along with several cities in Mexico. They released their first collaborative album entitled Happy Days and just recently made their solo concert debut at New York City’s Carnegie Hall in October, 2024. In 2025, they look forward to concert appearances in Australia, Mexico, Bulgaria, Greece, France, and several performances across the U.S.

BRANDEN & JAMES have been impressing audiences around the globe since 2015 with their unique arrangements, and undeniable charm and wit. Branden James, the duo’s singer and pianist, was a finalist on Season 8 of America’s Got Talent and is an award-winning published author. Australian Cellist James Clark was a featured cellist for Olivia Newton-John, Bernadette Peters and Idina Menzel prior to this collaboration with Branden.

After finishing as a semi-finalist on American Idol, Effie Passero has made a name for herself touring the globe with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. Her viral music videos with the globally famous jazz collective have amassed millions of views on YouTube. “Music is my life,” she says. “I’m enjoying the thrill ride I’m on, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

To learn more about CelloVoci and see a preview of the superb show you will see, visit CelloVoci.com. For this show, that is open to all ages, doors will open at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks. The show begins at 7:30 pm.

Comments