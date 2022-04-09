Bloomingdale School of Music Raises Nearly $50,000 at A NEW BLOOM Benefit

Bloomingdale School of Music raised nearly $50,000 at the community concert and spring benefit A New Bloom on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at The Riverside Church Assembly Hall. A New Bloom honored the legacy of Timothy McCullough, Bloomingdale School of Music Resident Teaching Artist and longtime faculty member, who passed away on November 22, 2021.

Each year, Bloomingdale School of Music organizes a spring benefit punctuated with inspiring performances by BSM students and faculty. At this year's event, New York City Councilwoman Gale A. Brewer provided remarks, and the evening featured a variety of performances, including a tribute performance for Timothy McCullough, as well as performances by students from the Music Access Program, the PS75 Partnership, and guest star Angela Birchett. This annual event raises money for Bloomingdale's programs and Student Scholarship Fund to provide access to music education for students who otherwise would not be able to afford it, and this year is more important than ever. For those still wishing to get involved, you can participate in an online raffle now through April 8, with the chance to win tickets to Wicked, a one-night stay in a hotel, and a gift certificate; four tickets to see the New York Mets vs. the Miami Marlins at Citifield; tickets to see Jon Batiste with the Gateways Festival Orchestra at Carnegie Hall; and more.

Tim McCullough's Legacy

Pianist Tim McCullough, a graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, was not only a talented educator, performer and accompanist, but a supportive colleague and wonderful friend. He was a member of the piano faculty at BSM from 2008-2021. His untimely passing has been a tremendous loss for the BSM community, but BSM looks forward to honoring him for his longtime service to the school and celebrating his legacy that will last for many years to come. Tim was born in Cardiff, Wales into a musical family. "I am fortunate to have a father who is a very accomplished pianist. By the time I was about six weeks old I had already heard a whole host of beautiful piano literature. As a result I grew up swimming in the sound of piano music." At age eight his family relocated to Dallas, Texas and Tim later moved to New York to pursue graduate piano studies. Although Tim also studied trumpet and viola in high school, "I always seemed to drift back to the piano. There is just so much great literature for this instrument."

Tim's relationships with his students and their families was incredibly special. In his honor, BSM will raise up our their families with gratitude for their resilience, adaptability, flexibility, and commitment to music learning throughout the course of the past two years.

Tim was comfortable teaching students of all ages. "The great thing about teaching one-on-one lessons is that I can adjust to the individual needs of each student." Tim worked to create a solid foundation of reading skills and technique with all his students. "I also think it is of great importance for the student to have a structured routine in their everyday practice so that they can progress naturally. I want to teach my students to learn how to practice effectively at home."

Although he couldn't choose one favorite composer, Tim particularly enjoyed playing the music of Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy, and Messiaen. He cited his father as one of his biggest musical influences. "He taught me how to read music and gave me a solid foundation for a good technique. Ruth Laredo showed me that practicing the poetry of the music is more important than only practicing the right notes! And seeing great artists and experiencing all the culture that New York has to offer has certainly left an imprint on me as well." In his free time Tim enjoyed practicing, cooking, and eating, "particularly great sushi!"

"During the last 57 years, New York City has moved through so many chapters of triumph, sorrow, and uncertainty, but Bloomingdale has been here through it all as a pillar for music, learning, joy, and community," said Erika Atkins, Executive Director, Bloomingdale School of Music. "Music is not only a vital form of creative expression but a form of support and inspiration that brings us together every day. I am thrilled to have brought our community together to remember Tim McCullough and celebrate the power of music in our lives."

Program

Performances by BSM Trumpet Ensemble

Program Leader: Brandon Vasquez

Performers: Sal Liebman, Kai Cooper, Calvin Lang, Araxi Kuhn

Selection Title: "Spanish Voices" by James Olcott

Performances by Students from A4TY

Program Leader: Margo Cantor

Performers: Angela Lau

Selection Title: "The Suspicious Painting" by Arman Bruat

Tribute Performance by faculty members Naho Parrini and Marc Peloquin, with guest artists Aundrey Mitchell and Margalit Cantor

Performers: Naho Parrini (violin), Audrey Mitchell (viola), Margalit Cantor (cello), Marc Peloquin (piano)

Selection Title: Schumann Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 47, III. Andante Cantabile

Members of the Music Access Project with Guest Star Angela Birchett

Program Leader: Naho Parrini

Performers: Aaron Nichols (cello, composer), Layton Yang Zhang (piano), Julian Walther (violin)

Selection Title: "Feeling Good" from Roar of The Grease Paint - The Smell of the Crowd

Performances by Students from PS75 Partnership

Program Leader: Onagama Mhlontlo

Everyone is invited to join Bloomingdale for an evening filled with music and the celebration of the community. All proceeds go towards supporting and providing access to Bloomingdale's music programs, financial aid, and the Tim McCullough Scholarship Fund.

Angela Birchett is a seasoned lead vocalist, session singer, live music host, actor, songwriter, educator and clinician. She hails from Detroit, Michigan.

Angela made her Broadway debut in the 2015 Tony Award®-winning revival of The Color Purple and has several regional and touring credits, including: The Color Purple first national tour, Dreamgirls as Effie White, Once On This Island as Asaka, Smokey Joe's Café as BJ, and Hairspray national tour as Motormouth. Her television credits include CBS's Kevin Can Wait and NBC's Blindspot. Most recently she starred in Lifetime's movie event The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel as Jacky Clark Chisholm which reached 11 million viewers in its opening weekend, making it the most-viewed premiere on cable television of 2020!

Angela is the founder of AB Creative, Inc., and has created educational programming and one-on-one development programs that encourage individuality, celebrate black culture through the performing arts, and equip students and aspiring artists with a "toolkit" to best tackle and seize their place in an ever-changing entertainment industry.

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values.