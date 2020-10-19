Art 4 Announces Masquerade Fundraiser

The virtual event will take place on October 28th.

It's the haunted season, but for many nonprofits, it's been scary all year long. Just in this past month Broadway has postponed reopening for a second time, and The Second City is looking to sell their organization to save themselves from bankruptcy. This story is recognizable all across the nation, but for one young nonprofit in South Bend, they've witnessed a few exceptions. Art 4, South Bend's professional musical theatre company, has had a steady stream of virtual content since early April and is concluding the success of their 2020 Season with their annual Masquerade Fundraiser on Wednesday, October 28. This free, virtual event takes place on Art 4's Facebook page from 7:30 to 9:00 pm ET and is slathered with musical performances, games, cool auction items, and the announcement of Art 4's 2021 Season.

"Art 4 has experienced growth with a savvy businesses plan. However, the real heroes are the community members. They obviously believe that Art 4 is a viable organization that offers something great to South Bend because we are still strong considering all the odds," says Art 4's Executive Director, Aaron Albin.

Since January 2020, Art 4 has produced two shows, hosted an online block party, and launched a sixteen week series that raised money for artists who were financially impacted by the recent economic downturn. Originally scheduled to take place this past April, they are now moving forward with their annual Masquerade Fundraiser right before Halloween.

This virtual event will include a silent auction, musical theatre trivia, and performances by regional artists. The best part is, the event is completely free to attend, which makes the enjoyment of the evening accessible for everyone, regardless of where they live. Art 4's Masquerade Fundraiser is their largest fundraising event of the year and will include a multitude of items that people can bid on at various prices.

"It costs a lot of money to produce musicals. Lighting, costumes, actors, musicians. They all have a price tag. But it's important to know that every donation helps, and we know South Bend is ready for more high quality theatrical experiences," says Executive Director, Aaron Albin.

Art 4's Masquerade Fundraiser comes on the heels of their hit virtual production 35mm: A Musical Exhibition, which was the organization's third regional premier since they started in 2017.

"We basically made a movie. A really good movie. We had calls from prominent industry leaders in Chicago and even the composer of the show, taking notice of the work we're doing right here in Michiana. We are really excited to do it all again next year and can't wait to tell everyone what we have in store. It's a groundbreaking year," says Artistic Director, Mark Albin.

Art 4's Masquerade Fundraiser culminates with the announcement of their 2021 Season. Exclusive behind the scenes info, word on the street says they will be expanding their season by adding one more show to their lineup, making 2021 Art 4's biggest season yet. This will be a night to get all the inside scoop, and maybe even get a special offer on discount season tickets.

"To quote my mentor, Duffie Adelson, 'Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not.' It's time to show the rest of the country why South Bend is an artistic contender to be taken seriously, and give our artists, and our entire community for that matter, the opportunity they deserve in order to thrive and grow."

For additional information visit art4sb.org.

About Art 4: Art 4 is a professional musical theatre company producing "tiny shows that pack a punch" and creates unique arts experiences that engage their community. With a mission to "cultivate art" and an agenda to "build community and pay artists," Art 4 envisions a city saturated in professional arts experiences where all artists and crew members are compensated and supported for their contributions. Art 4 is dedicated to partnering with local artists and businesses to build a stronger and more economically prosperous future for all.

