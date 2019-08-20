ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Takes The Stage At The Round Barn Theatre

Audiences of all ages will fall in love with Anne in this refreshing, contemporary telling of the classic story. Stern Marilla and her warm-hearted brother Matthew hoped to adopt a boy to work on their farm. But the orphanage sends young, befreckled Anne by mistake and changes their lives forever! This coming of age

story follows Anne through her adolescence as she discovers the true meaning of "Family." Pair Anne's warmth and wit with the writing styles of Indiana native Gretchen Cryer and Nancy Ford and you have the perfect recipe for a heartwarming tale that you and your family won't want to miss! This play is based on the beloved novel by L.M. Montgomery that has been translated into 36 languages.

Anne of Green Gables will be directed and choreographed by Round Barn Theatre favorite and alum Sarah Philabaum. Patrons my recognize Sarah from her credits on and off stage, most recently serving as choreographer for Happy Days - A New Musical in which she also portrayed the delightful Marion Cunningham. The production team also includes Production Stage Manager and Props Designer, Angeline Nortz; Assistant Stage Manager and Sound Engineer, Michael Hengels; Costume Designer, Jennifer Meddich; Set Designer and Round Barn Theatre Executive Producer Richard Pletcher; and Music Director and RBT newcomer Miggie Snyder, who will also be playing the role of Josie Pye. Rounding out the rest of the cast is Katherine Searcy as title character, Anne Shirley; RBT favorite and long time alum Heidi Ferris, who will be playing the stern task master, Marilla Cuthbert and Ally Merrill as Diana Barry. Including performances by core company members Dave Kempher, Lauren Brendel, Cash Maciel and Anna Wentworth, and introducing Brooks Cline as Matthew Cuthbert, Drew Wells as Gilbert Blythe, and Mark Whitman as Mr. Phillips.

A complete show schedule, ticket availability and reservations can be found by calling the Box Office at (800) 800-4942 extension 2 or online at AmishAcres.com. Theatre tickets can be combined with Amish Acres famous family style Threshers Dinner or Sunday Buffet. Anne of Green Gables will be translated by American Sign Language interpreters for the deaf on Saturday, September 21st at 8 p.m.

The remaining 2019 Round Barn Theatre schedule includes The Sunshine Boys and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 800-800-4942 or online at AmishAcres.com

Season Tickets for the 2020 Round Barn Theatre are now on sale. The 2020 Season includes Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress is Our Basement, Into the Woods, Plain and Fancy, Little House on the Prairie, Damn Yankees, Putnam County Spelling Bee and for the Holidays, Elf. Purchase season tickets online at amishacres.com or call the box office at 800-800-4942.

Amish Acres Historic Farm & Heritage is currently open daily, offering tours of the historic house and farm, farm wagon rides, documentary films, demonstrations and the famous Family Style Threshers Dinner and luncheon options. The Sunday Threshers Buffet is the perfect after church, before the show dining experience.





