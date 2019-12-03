574 Theatre Announces 2020 Summer Auditions

The 574 Theatre Company announces general auditions for their 3rd season in the summer of 2020!

574 Theatre is a regional summer-stock theatre company located in Mishawaka, specializing in musical theatre. 574 sees thousands of audience members in the summer, and contracts over 200 artists each year.

Productions include Annie, Songs for a New World, The Sound of Music, and Big Fish.

Summer season contracts will begin Mid-April for Annie rehearsals and go through the end of August to finish Big Fish. All acting positions are offered a stipend for each production they participate in.

Auditions will take place on February 15 and 29, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Downtown Mishawaka located at 401 E Lincolnway Mishawaka IN 46544.

Those wishing to audition should visit www.574theatre.com/auditions to sign up for an audition time slot. Auditionees are asked to prepare two contrasting 16-32 bar cuts of songs from the musical theatre canon, a 1-minute monologue, and should be prepared for a dance call.

For children auditions for Annie and The Sound of Music, the material will be taught on-site on February 29 at 9:30am.

See general casting breakdown:

Annie: 10 girls, 9 men, 6-8 women.

a??Songs for a New World: 2 men, 2 women.

a??The Sound of Music: 5 girls, 2 boys, 7 women, 4 men, ensemble

a??Big Fish: 6 men, 5 females, 1 boy

For more information, visit www.574theatre.com/auditions or contact Artistic Director, Alex Price, at alex.price@574theatre.com





