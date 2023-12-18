2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Bend Awards; SPRING AWAKENING, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, South Bend Civic Theatre & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Paige Mulick - CABARET - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 22%

Rachel Thomas - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre 20%

Mark Albin & Ashley Coia - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 19%

Quinci Julian - THE PROM - Elkhart Civic Theatre 18%

Mark Albin - GODSPELL - Art 4 10%

Jackie Jerlecki - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Premier Arts 5%

Elizabeth Carrier - PUFFS - Community School of the Arts (Marion) 3%

Eric Schaefer - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Premier Arts 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brianna Nickerson - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 28%

Melissa Bialko - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre 20%

Stacy Stoltz - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre 14%

Deb Neumann - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre 10%

Stanlee Hodsden - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - 4th Street Theater 8%

Amanda Hull - RENT - Chicago Street Theatre 7%

Rachel Saylor - GODSPELL - Art 4 7%

Elizabeth Carrier - PUFFS - Community School of the Arts (Marion) 3%

Amber Klinker - THE LAST 5 YEARS - Art 4 3%



Best Dance Production

MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre 61%

9 TO 5 - Premier Arts 21%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Premier Arts 18%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Mark Albin & Ashley Coia - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 29%

Paul Mow - CABARET - Ghost Players Theatre Company 16%

Brock Butler - THE PROM - Elkhart Civic Theatre 13%

Matt Hawkins - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre 12%

Laurisa LeSure - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Art 4 9%

Stacy Stoltz - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre 7%

Nicholas Jaymes - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Tin Shop Theatre 6%

Mark Albin - GODSPELL - Art 4 4%

Craig Gibson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Premier Arts 2%

Mark Albin - THE LAST 5 YEARS - Art 4 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

April Sellers - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre 24%

Dawn Hagerty - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre 14%

Marcella Sanfilippo - AS YOU LIKE IT - Shades of Orange 13%

Sarah Myers and Andi Creasbaum - BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - Acting Ensemble 10%

Matt Hawkins - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - DeBartolo Performing Arts Center at University of Notre Dame 9%

Andy Leahy - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - 4th Street Theater 8%

Rich Frantz - THE OUTGOING TIDE - Beckwith Theatre 7%

Brittany Gardner-Kennel - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Acting Ensemble 4%

William Heimann - PRESENT LAUGHTER - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Jeff Casey - WOMEN IN JEOPARDY! - Towle Theater 3%

Elizabeth Carrier - THE MOST MASSIVE WOMAN WINS - Indianapolis Fringe Festival 3%

Elizabeth Carrier - PUFFS - Community School of the Arts (Marion) 2%



Best Ensemble

SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 23%

THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre 17%

ONCE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 13%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre 12%

GODSPELL - Art 4 11%

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - Acting Ensemble 5%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - 4th Street Theater 5%

PRESENT LAUGHTER - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Tin Shop Theatre 3%

WOMEN IN JEOPARDY! - Towle Theater 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Premier Arts 3%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Collin Wagner - CABARET - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 32%

Ethan Brentlinger - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre 24%

Ethan Brentlinger - GUYS AND DOLLS - South Bend Civic Theatre 18%

Riley Woods - GODSPELL - Art 4 12%

Dave Kempher - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Tin Shop Theatre 8%

Riley Woods - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Art 4 7%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Aaron Albin - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 27%

Joshua Goines - CABARET - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 21%

Roy Bronkema - GUYS AND DOLLS - South Bend Civic Theatre 20%

Juan Carlos Alarcon - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Tin Shop Theatre 14%

Aaron Albin - GODSPELL - Art 4 8%

Aaron Albin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Art 4 7%

Aaron Albin - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Art 4 4%



Best Musical

SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 24%

MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre 21%

THE PROM - Elkhart Civic Theatre 13%

GODSPELL - Art 4 8%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Art 4 8%

RENT - Chicago Street Theatre 7%

THE FULL MONTY - South Bend Civic Theatre 7%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Tin Shop Theatre 5%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Premier Arts 5%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Art 4 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Premier Arts 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Braden Allison - CABARET - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 18%

Madi Boveri - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre 15%

Amanda Farmer - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 11%

Brayden Lynam - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 8%

Kelsey Trux - GUYS AND DOLLS - South Bend Civic Theatre 7%

Karina Rubalcava - THE PROM - Elkhart Civic Theatre 6%

Sean Leyes - THE PROM - Elkhart Civic Theatre 5%

Laurisa LeSure - GODSPELL - Art 4 5%

Garrett Czonowski - GUYS AND DOLLS - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

Alistair Willis - GUYS AND DOLLS - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Ashlea Harrington - 9 TO 5 - Premier Arts 3%

Alyssa Atkinson - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Tin Shop Theatre 3%

Julie Cotton - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Premier Arts 2%

Michelle Miller - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Art 4 2%

Michelle Miller - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Art 4 2%

Sean Leyes - THE LAST 5 YEARS - Art 4 2%

Falynn Sheppard - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Premier Arts 2%

Mark Albin - THE LAST 5 YEARS - Art 4 1%

Myah Englebrecht - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Art 4 1%

Myah Englebrecht - 9 TO 5 - Premier Arts 1%

Hannah Efsits - THE LAST 5 YEARS - Art 4 1%

Jack Keilman - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Z Taylor - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre 20%

Nate Baker - BIRD BOY - Acting Ensemble 18%

Stacy Stoltz - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre 9%

Micah Spiece - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre 8%

Darrin Sims - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre 6%

Anne Nicholls - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - 4th Street Theater 4%

Miranda Manier - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

David Carew - THE OUTGOING TIDE - Beckwith Theatre 4%

Max Sala - THE OUTGOING TIDE - Beckwith Theatre 4%

Nick Jaymes - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Michaela Lantz - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Robert Tombari - PRESENT LAUGHTER - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

Brad Mazick - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Acting Ensemble 2%

Stephanie Rohr - WOMEN IN JEOPARDY! - Towle Theater 2%

Louis Arata - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - 4th Street Theater 2%

Ken McCoy - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Acting Ensemble 2%

Marilyn Haslett - THE OUTGOING TIDE - Beckwith Theatre 2%

Brian Nolan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

RJ Cecott - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - 4th Street Theater 1%

Emil Ginter - WOMEN IN JEOPARDY! - Towle Theater 1%

Linda Cunningham - WOMEN IN JEOPARDY! - Towle Theater 1%

Stacey Nelson - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - 4th Street Theater 1%

Rachel Silvert - WOMEN IN JEOPARDY! - Towle Theater 0%



Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre 24%

THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre 24%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Shades of Orange 16%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre 8%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - 4th Street Theater 6%

THE OUTGOING TIDE - Beckwith Theatre 5%

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - Acting Ensemble 5%

MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Acting Ensemble 4%

WOMEN IN JEOPARDY! - Towle Theater 3%

PRESENT LAUGHTER - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

PUFFS - Community School of the Arts (Marion) 2%

THE MOST MASSIVE WOMAN WINS - Indianapolis Fringe Festival 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeffery Barrick - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre 20%

Fred Kiefer - GUYS AND DOLLS - South Bend Civic Theatre 18%

Mark Albin - GODSPELL - Art 4 15%

Mark Albin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Art 4 14%

Sarah Myers - BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - Acting Ensemble 11%

Jeffery Barrick - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre 9%

Elizabeth Carrier - PUFFS - Community School of the Arts (Marion) 5%

Jeffery Barrick - PRESENT LAUGHTER - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

Mark Albin - THE LAST 5 YEARS - Art 4 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mariah Keener & Todd Lemons - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 39%

Seyhan Kilic - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre 31%

Mariah Keener & Todd Lemons - GODSPELL - Art 4 13%

Mariah Keener & Todd Lemons - THE LAST 5 YEARS - Art 4 6%

Elizabeth Carrier - PUFFS - Community School of the Arts (Marion) 5%

Kevin Bellamy - WOMEN IN JEOPARDY! - Towle Theater 5%

Elizabeth Carrier - THE MOST MASSIVE WOMAN WINS - Indianapolis Fringe Festival 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Braden Allison - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 20%

Wyatt Katzenberger - GUYS AND DOLLS - South Bend Civic Theatre 15%

Camila Holden - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre 7%

Lucy Beard - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 7%

Andrew Galang - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Art 4 5%

Myah Englebrecht - THE PROM - Elkhart CivicTheatre 5%

Marielle Utayde - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 5%

Garret Sisamis - RENT - Chicago Street Theatre 4%

Jordyn Rassi - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

Laurel Blankenship - GODSPELL - Art 4 4%

Brian Scully - THE PROM - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

Matthew Pippenger - THE PROM - Elkhart Civic Theatre 3%

Danielle Haley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Art 4 3%

Jess Alexander - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 3%

Michelle Miller - GODSPELL - Art 4 2%

Cristian Marquez - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 2%

Zachary Wilkeson - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 2%

emma radtke - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 2%

Karen Joseph - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4 1%

Caleb Fairchild - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Premier Arts 1%

Doug Goodwin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Premier Arts 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Wyatt Katzenberger - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre 18%

Micah Spiece - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - South Bend Civic Theatre 12%

Zac Richardson - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre 9%

Camila Holden - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - DeBartolo Performing Arts Center at University of Notre Dame 8%

Jeff Starkey - BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - Acting Ensemble 8%

Mary Ann Moran - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre 6%

Wesley Lantz - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Ken McCoy - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Allie Charton - WOMEN IN JEOPARDY! - Towle Theater 4%

RJ Cecott - WOMEN IN JEOPARDY! - Towle Theater 4%

Abbey Platt - PRESENT LAUGHTER - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

Liam Riggs - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Lee Lodyga - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Sarah Myers - PRESENT LAUGHTER - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Paul Fagen - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - DeBartolo Performing Arts Center at University of Notre Dame 2%

Wakabul Gomwalk - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - DeBartolo Performing Arts Center at University of Notre Dame 2%

Kyle Hutslar - PRESENT LAUGHTER - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

Janine Felder-Khan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%

Leah Alburtus - PRESENT LAUGHTER - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

JUNIE B. JONES - South Bend Civic Theatre 50%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Premier Arts 23%

PUFFS - Community School of the Arts (Marion) 10%

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK - Premier Arts 9%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Premier Arts 7%

