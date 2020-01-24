WOOLWORTHS comes to Courtyard Playhouse 12-15 Feb at 7pm, 19 - 22 Feb at 7pm & 9pm, and 26 - 29 Feb at 7pm & 9pm.

The show is written and directed by Juliet Jenkin, and starring Clyde Berning, Alice De Beer, Alicia McCormick, Kaylee McIlroy, Francesco Nassimbeni, Tazmé Pillay & Johann Vermaak.

Lee-Anne wants to go shopping, Jason wants to be American, and Emily just wants to get married! But why can't Karen sleep at night? And what is that noise outside?

There's something out there. There's a shadow in the garden, a shape at the bottom of the swimming pool, a breathing at the top of the stairs, and a face, a face, a face in the mirror.

Award-winning playwright, Juliet Jenkin (The Boy Who Fell from the Roof ) presents Woolworths, a dark, mesmerising, and hilarious satire on middle-class South Africa. Charging through trellidoors, security estates, rhino charities, gold mines, shopping malls, rugby stadiums, game farms and bank queues, this epic choral work is a force of culture.

Tickets: R180 (Students & Pensioners R100) To Book: http://courtyardplayhouse-ct.com





