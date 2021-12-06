Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for South Africa: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Duane Alexander - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 21%



THIS MOMENT

20%

A BOARDING LINE

18%

Antoinette de Villiers -- Masque TheatreRobyn Humphreys -- Masque Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Charmaine James - DISNEY IN THE PARK - National Childrens Theatre 55%

Kiruna-Lind Devar - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 45%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Naill Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay 49%

Matthew and Caryn Kingwill - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 27%

Tamsyn Wilson - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 13%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brett De Groot - DISNEY IN THE PARK - National Childrens Theatre 56%

Brett De Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 44%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Anton Luitingh - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 43%

Sheldon Cross - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 33%

Matthew Kingwill and Stephan Fourie - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 15%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Brett de Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 54%

Brett de Groot - DISNEY IN THE PARK - National Childrens Theatre 46%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Daniel Geddes - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 41%

Weslee Lauder - AESOP'S FABLES - National Childrens Theatre 34%

Daniel Geddes - PETER & THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre 24%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Niall Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 42%

Gary Fargher - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 21%

Gary Fargher - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 17%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Niall Griffin - APOCOLAUGHS NOW - Theatre on the Bay 85%

Brett De Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 15%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 56%

A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 27%

THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 17%



Best Musical (Professional)

FANTASTIC MR FOX - National Children's Theatre Trust (NCTT), Johannesburg 44%

DISNEY IN THE PARK - National Childrens Theatre 28%

SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 28%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Line Koen - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 28%

Regina Malan - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 25%

Noluthando Dlamini - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 20%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Chris Dudgeon - VARIOUS - Gate 69 62%

Brett de Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 18%

Louise Duhain - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 13%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Gianluca Gironi - MEPHISTO - Lamta theatre on the bay 27%

Simone Neethling - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 24%

Tannah Levick - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the bay 24%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Harry Faulkner - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 27%

Justin Swartz - AESOP'S FABLES - National Childrens Theatre 22%

Mark Tatham - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 22%



Best Play (Professional)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 62%

AESOP'S FABLES - NCT 24%

PETER & THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre 14%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

RISE! - Seabrooke's Theatre 33%

MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay 27%

A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 15%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 55%

SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 25%

PETER AND THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre 15%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Niall Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay 57%

Stephan Fourie - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 25%

Stephan Fourie - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 18%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brett de Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 37%

Daniel Geddes and Alyssa Harrison - PETER AND THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre 37%

Brett de Groot - DISNEY IN THE PARK - National Childrens Theatre 26%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Niall Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay 48%

Robin Shuttleworth - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 19%

Neil Leachman - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 18%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Daniel Geddes - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 67%

Fried Wilsenach - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 33%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Noluthando Dlamini - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 22%

Tannah Levick - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 21%

Simone Neethling - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 18%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Courtney Merryweather - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 46%

Jackie-Lulu - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 30%

Che-jean Jupp - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 17%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Harry Faulkner - PETER AND THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre 56%

Kiruna Lind Devar - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 44%

