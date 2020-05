The dancers of the Cape Town Ballet Group and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, have teamed up for a 'Lockdown Waltz' set to Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake Waltz.

Determined to keep their skills sharp from home, the dancers have embraced their circumstances and partnered up with some unconventional dance partners for the piece, including cats, lawnmowers, babies, and even giraffes!

See the dance below!

